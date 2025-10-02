The market is swimming with German modern classic bargains! Now's the time to dive in

Didn’t things seem better in the early 2000s? Politics were less divisive, Lurpak was less than £2 a block and you could still shove small bottles of Italian olive oil into your hand luggage when returning from holiday. Times were good, and so were the cars.

The German companies seemed to have an iron grip on the premium market, and this self-confidence, along with big profit margins, laid the groundwork for some absolutely cracking cars.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Yet somehow, many of these incredible models still seem to be off the radar for used-car buyers, which is excellent news, because their values remain low. However, this is highly likely to change, with greater electrification and the arrival of new brands from all corners of the world threatening to upend everything.

Look back, for example, at the original Audi TT. This Bauhaus-inspired coupe was a revelation, and while values are starting to rise on very specific examples, you can still find plenty of well looked-after models that don’t cost the earth, and could be about to explode in value – especially in silver.

The same can be said for a few other select Audi models. For example, we’re thinking of the C5-generation Audi A6, whether it be in the stunning but rare 4.2 FSi form, or the hot rod RS 6 Avant.