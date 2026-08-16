The greatest ever car designer? There is no contest

In the line of work I’m in, I’ve interviewed auto industry titans, driven or been driven by motorsport legends and talked cars and car culture with rock stars and Hollywood actors. Stirling Moss and Dustin Hoffman I remember most fondly. Carlos Ghosn and Michael Caine I still try to forget. Not a lotta people know that.

But if I’m forced to single out my number one – the most intriguing, talented, hard-working car guy I’ve ever met – I’d nominate Giorgetto Giugiaro who, on 7 August, celebrated his 88th birthday. It was on 15 August, 1976, that the great man completed and handed in the design of and technical/industrial drawings for a then unknown, tiny, tinny automotive animal called the Fiat Panda. Almost eight million real-world motorists have since bought one. For the past 10 years, it’s been the biggest-selling city car in Europe.

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The Panda remains in production (with the UK lately selling only the award-winning hybrid and electric versions of the Grande Panda) 50 years, almost to the day, after it was conceived by Giorgetto – a charming, effortlessly cool, ridiculously talented bloke I had the honour of inducting into The Motoring Hall of Fame back in the day. Last time we met – in a coffee-and-cake cafe close to the Turin he’s long ruled – we discussed gelato (his weakness), the Volkswagen Golf (another of his masterpieces that’s reached the 50-year milestone), guns (he’s credited with designing the Beretta CX4 Storm) and more.