Pagani Utopia Roadster ready for Monterey Car Week debut

Peak power is rated at 851bhp, with a huge 1,100Nm of torque going to the rear wheels via a seven-speed manual transmission developed in conjunction with XTrac. A seven-speed semi-automatic is also available, which Pagani says will shift ratios even faster.

Pagani has fitted its own electronically controlled limited-slip differential to the rear axle, and a specifically tuned stability and traction-control system.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As with almost every part of a Pagani, each mechanical element is designed as if it were its own individual sculpture, such as the gold, powder-coated suspension mounts, which support a clever active suspension system.

The wheels are a staggered set of 21 and 22-inch forged alloys that can be fitted with optional carbon aero-inserts that help streamline the already slippery body. These are wrapped with the latest generation of Pirelli ‘Cyber’ Trofeo RS tyres, which are capable of directly feeding back data to the car’s computer in regards to tyre temperature and wear levels.

The exterior design is very similar to the coupe, looking almost seamless in its transition to open-top Roadster. Each will be designed to the owner’s specification, but the specific car that will be revealed on the lawns of California will be finished with an exposed carbon fibre body with a deep red tint – an option that’s expected to cost hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The same obsessive attention to detail is seen in the cabin, where Pagani’s designers have integrated multiple analogue dials and physical switches in place of touchscreens. The steering wheel is a particular highlight, as the structure of the wheel itself is milled from a single 43kg block of aluminium down to just 1.6kg, which is then festooned with switches and wrapped in the high quality automotive leather.

Alongside the Roadster’s debut is a new Sport Package available for both bodystyles. This includes new seats constructed from Pagani’s unique CarboTitanium material, plus a full titanium exhaust system. There are also a range of other items finished in CarboTitanium, including the gear knob, paddles (where fitted), floor mats, front aerofoils and the roof panel.

Pagani has not confirmed how many Utopia Roadsters will be built, but we expect it to mirror the Coupe, which will top out at 99 units. Beyond this, expect various special editions and plenty of bespoke commissions – something that’s become a staple of the Pagani brand over its auspicious history.

Click here for our list of the best convertible cars and cabriolets...