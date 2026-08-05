Peugeot will launch seven new cars in Europe by 2030 and roll out key new technology for owner Stellantis, under the giant car group’s new FaSTLAne strategy.

The first four cars are brand new electric versions of the 208 supermini and 2008 small SUV, plus updated versions of their petrol/hybrid equivalents. “Then on the C-segment we will bring three new models, replacing the 308 [hatchback], 308 SW estate and the 408,” Peugeot CEO Alain Favey told us in a meeting at Le Mans.

Stellantis has 14 car brands, but Peugeot is one of only four with the elevated status of a global brand; the others are Fiat, Jeep and US truck brand Ram. What does that mean?

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“It’s based on our size: Peugeot sells 1.1-million cars a year and we have the ambition to sell 1.5m in 2030,” explains Favey. “And our scale, which allows us to swallow some additional costs better than a brand with smaller volumes.

“There’s a benefit for Peugeot: we access new technology first, which is very important because innovation has always helped drive the brand’s appeal.”

New electric 208 and 2008 to introduce new hi-tech architecture

A textbook example is the new STLA One electric vehicle architecture, which will be rolled out to 2-million vehicles across almost every Stellantis brand – after Peugeot gets first dibs. “The new 208 [supermini] will launch next year inaugurating the STLA One platform, and the new 2008 [SUV] will launch the year after,” says Favey proudly.