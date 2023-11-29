Verdict

The 2026 updates are typically Polestar, low-key but designed to make life better for owners. Increased charging speeds, small boosts to efficiency and performance and a tech upgrade that will help with future over-the-air updates don’t markedly transform a car with real strengths in practicality, comfort and classy style inside and out. But the price rise – admittedly coming with a stack of premium extra kit – makes it look like a big chunk of money.

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Things are the same on the surface with the updated Polestar 3, but there are some very welcome updates under the skin. Although the stylish Swedish SUV may look unchanged, it’s now quicker in more ways than one.

For 2026, the big five-seater is faster accelerating, faster charging and has a faster-processing infotainment system – so it claims – as well as a simpler (and expensive) line-up with options packs rolled into the standard offering.

Let’s start with the power boost. This comes thanks to a “new in-house developed permanent magnet synchronous rear motor” – which certainly sounds impressive – to boost power on all three of the Rear Motor, Dual Motor and Performance alternatives. That means the base car, driven here, goes up by 34bhp to 329bhp, while the middle-child dual motor jumps by 55bhp to 536bhp and the range-topping Performance car now has a whopping 670bhp, up from 510bhp in its previous guise. That chops between 0.3 and 1.2 seconds from the 0-62mph time, depending on model, with the Performance now claiming a 3.8-second 0-62mph time.