Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Polestar’s North Pole stars: Ice rally-inspired Arctic specials show Swedish brand’s wild side

Trio of startling ice-rally concepts revealed in Australia demonstrate the high-performance potential of Polestar

By:Ellis Hyde
30 Jan 2025
Polestar Arctic Circle cars - front tracking11

Polestar has revealed one-off ice-rally versions of each of its three current models at the F.A.T. Ice Race held at Zell am See in Austria. The concepts are lightly modified with bespoke styling elements and subtle suspension changes… and one even has a fly-off handbrake!

All the models feature custom Öhlins three-way adjustable dampers with external gas reservoirs, meaning a ride height increase of between 20mm and 40mm depending on model. This is complemented inside by unique trim elements and Recaro Pole Position bucket seats. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

From here, the spec of each starts to diversify, with the Polestar 3 and 4 packing a rear strut brace and 20-inch OZ Rally wheels in a new Rally Legend design. These are wrapped in Pirelli winter tyres for road use, or studded tyres for progress in snow. 

Polestar 3 Arctic Circle car - front11

The Polestar 4 goes even further by featuring a fly-off handbrake – something only usually seen on competition rally cars – situated within a bespoke carbon housing on the centre console. The Polestar 4 is also the most powerful of the trio, with 536bhp generated from its dual-motor set-up. 

The BMW iX-sized Polestar 3 is nearly as powerful with 509bhp, but hits back with a greater 910Nm combined torque figure from its two electric motors. Other unique features for the 3 include additional snow ladders and an LED light bar. 

The Polestar 2 features its own array of distinct elements, including not one, but two, strut braces and slightly smaller 19-inch wheels and tyres. Its powertrain has also been tweaked, but produces the same 469bhp and 680Nm of torque as the most powerful Dual Motor Performance Pack model. 

Beyond this, each has a white and yellow livery with lots of rally-inspired features. These include LED spotlights, roof racks, mud flaps and gold tow-hooks.

However, don’t get too excited… while the concepts provide a flavour of what’s possible from Polestar, there is no likelihood of the company creating a performance sub-brand inspired by them any time soon.

Tell us what you love (and hate) about your car. Take the Driver Power survey now and you could win a £100 Amazon voucher

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Polestar backs the traditional car dealer network, rejecting agency sales
Polestar showroom

Polestar backs the traditional car dealer network, rejecting agency sales

Polestar is turning its back on stores and shopping centres, and will build a new dealer network
News
21 Jan 2025
New Polestar 7: fresh detail on the Tesla Model Y challenger
Polestar 1 close up of the grill and badge

New Polestar 7: fresh detail on the Tesla Model Y challenger

EV brand will move to a single platform architecture to reduce costs and boost profits; 2025 will be “strongest year in Polestar history”
News
21 Jan 2025
Best cars with games tested: the current state of the in-car gaming art
Auto Express editor Paul Barker playing video games in a Tesla

Best cars with games tested: the current state of the in-car gaming art

In-car entertainment has come a long way in recent years...
Features
4 Dec 2024
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: new cars and highlights
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 - MG sculpture

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: new cars and highlights

2024’s Goodwood Festival of Speed was a celebration of over 130 years of engine tech, but it also looked well into the future
News
17 Jul 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS Estate is practical, hot-hatch quick and only £284 per month
Skoda Octavia vRS estate - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS Estate is practical, hot-hatch quick and only £284 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 26 January offers space for all the family and loads of power for when you’re not on the school run
News
26 Jan 2025
Tesla Model 3 alternatives: Six sleek electric cars you could buy instead
Tesla Model 3 alternatives - header image

Tesla Model 3 alternatives: Six sleek electric cars you could buy instead

Bored of seeing Tesla Model 3s everywhere? Sickened by Elon Musk’s antics? Here are the best new and used EV alternatives
Features
28 Jan 2025
New Fiat Grande Panda: UK prices, specs and full details
Fiat Grande Panda - front static

New Fiat Grande Panda: UK prices, specs and full details

The new Grande Panda will cost from under £19,000 in hybrid form
News
28 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content