Car Deal of the Day: enjoy svelte Swedish style in the Polestar 4 for just £310 a month

Head-turning design; gorgeous interior

385 miles of range; very well equipped

Only £309.97 per month

It may be a luxurious Swede with style aplenty, but the Polestar 4 is starting to become seriously cheap. A little over a month ago we spotted prices had fallen to £334 a month, but they've now tumbled even further.

How far? Well, how does £310 a month sound? It means that this premium electric coupe-SUV is not only cheaper than all of its rivals, but is also only a whisker dearer than a conventional family SUV with a run-of-the-mill badge on its nose.

This deal from Carparison, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, calls for a very reasonable £4,073.64 initial payment, and mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. A more flexible 8,000 miles-a-year agreement can be yours for just £28.05 extra a month.

Aside from style, you can be assured of one thing with Polestar – and that's range. This deal is for the entry-level Long Range Single Motor model, but even this packs a lengthy 385 miles of range, placing the 4 very favourably alongside rivals like the Porsche Macan Electric.

The stylish exterior design, capped off with no rear window, is carried over to the inside. It's a symphony of sustainable, high-quality materials, gorgeous detailing and impressive tech.

Standard equipment includes electrically adjustable and heated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, and a 360-degree camera with 3D view. For screens, there's a 10.2-inch display in front of the driver and a 15.4-inch touchscreen. Polestar even throws in metallic paint for free.

Even though it's a coupe-SUV, it's roomy inside too – back-seat passengers will think that they're in a limo, and the 526-litre boot capacity is excellent.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Polestar 4 leasing offers from leading providers on our Polestar 4 page.

