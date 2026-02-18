New Polestar 4 revealed: the coupe SUV's most controversial feature is gone!

The Polestar 4 is the Swedish-slash-Chinese car maker’s most popular model. It outsells the Tesla-rivalling Polestar 2, with more than 10,000 4s finding homes in the UK over the last 12 months. All this despite its compromised, coupé-like shape.

But compromise no more, because the Polestar 4 SUV is here. It brings more space, more range and, crucially, a lower price. A rival to the game-changing BMW iX3 and new competitors such as the Mercedes GLC and Volvo EX60, it’ll go on sale later this year priced from £54,750 – up to £3,000 less than the coupé, which is currently available to lease through Auto Express for under £600 per month.

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Those with a keen eye will notice that the Polestar 4’s most divisive feature is gone: the upright back end now features a rear window. By keeping the roofline high, the almost estate-like body hides a larger boot and greater headroom (25mm) for those in the back. The lighting arrangement – including the so-called coupé’s full-width lightbar – has been carried over to the SUV.

How big is the new Polestar 4?

In terms of dimensions, the SUV is almost identical to the coupé, which will continue to be sold in tandem with this new variant. Both cars measure 4,840mm long and 2,139mm wide; only in height is there any noticeable difference, with the SUV 22mm taller. That extra loft is attributable to the car’s standard-fit roof rails, which are claimed to be able to support loads of up to 100kg.