Porsche Taycan gets virtual gearbox and wild body kit from Manthey
The Porsche Taycan's new E-Shift system introduces eight virtual gears accessed via paddles behind the steering wheel
The Porsche Taycan has been around for six years now and while it remains one of the best-driving electric cars you can buy, Porsche is looking to make the model’s driving experience even more involving with virtual gearshifts and a special bodykit from racing team Manthey.
There’s also a slight bump in range and infotainment updates, but the biggest change is the availability of the virtual gearshift system, called ‘E-Shift’ by Porsche. We’ve tried this technology in a number of cars already, including the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - where it helps deliver a more engaging, connected driving dynamic.
Porsche’s system works in a similar manner to Hyundai’s with the ability to shift between regular automatic mode and manual, which uses eight virtual gears accessed via paddles behind the steering wheel. The set-up is an option on all Taycans, apart from the range-topping Turbo GT, where it’s standard.
The gearshifts are designed to simulate a combustion engine’s gearbox with “noticeable gearshift jerks, gear-specific drag torque”, according to Porsche. As with the Ioniq 5 N, there’s even a virtual rev limiter. There are interior and exterior speakers as part of the ‘Porsche Electric Sport Sound’ to mimic the experience of a combustion-engine car.
Porsche says the augmented transmission’s mapping and sound characteristics are tailored to each model. The E-Shift system is activated by a new switch on the GT-sports steering wheel.
Alongside the Taycan’s new virtual gearshift there’s also a revised infotainment with ‘Porsche Digital Interaction’. Essentially the electric Macan and Cayenne – both newer models than the Taycan – have shared their faster processing power, menu graphics, less cluttered layout and greater customisation options. Infotainment system updates can now be implemented completely over-the-air, too.
The Taycan is one of the most resolved EVs you can drive, with typical Porsche-like dynamics, and for the range-topping 1,020bhp dual-motor Turbo GT with Weissach Package model there’s now a Manthey Kit. This is only available on left-hand drive models, but it adds aero extensions on the front bumper, winglets behind the front wheels, venting on the front wings, aero disc covers on the back wheels, a large rear diffuser and a massive fixed wing above it.
Thanks to new, low-resistance tyres on rear-wheel drive Taycan models, the maximum range has increased from 421 miles to 434 miles.
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