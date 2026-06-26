Verdict

The new Porsche Taycan virtual gearchanges are just as convincing here as they are in a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N or a Honda Super N. It’s easy to forget you’re driving an EV sometimes, with the Taycan offering the kind of tactile and aural feedback that some owners might miss from their old Panamera or other combustion-powered saloon. And being optional, you can, of course, still drive it like a conventional electric car. Furthermore, Porsche’s 2027 infotainment and range updates make it a stronger package all round.

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This autumn sees the launch of the second gentle refresh of the Porsche Taycan since the model’s introduction in 2019. In true Porsche evolutionary style, you’ll probably not identify it at a glance – well, one variant you will, but we’ll get onto that in a bit – but the updates are meaningful all the same.

In order of least to most exciting, we start with the 2027 model year Taycan’s updated infotainment system. Given the car has a fairly screen-heavy cabin, this is more significant than it might be otherwise, and is likely to have the greatest impact on the way most buyers interact with the car on an everyday basis.

The Taycan still has four screens (a driver display, a main infotainment screen, a passenger display alongside plus an angled screen on the console with heating and ventilation controls), and the changes focus on the centre pair.