Best slot car sets 2023/2024

Budding racers have long enjoyed slot car sets because they’re a great way to get high-octane driving excitement in your living room. There is a wide variety of choices to suit all ages and abilities. Indeed, they range from hi-tech and high-end sets for serious aficionados all the way down to inexpensive and downsized versions aimed at children. We’ve tested six options here, and concentrated more on the lower end of the market, because big, pricey slot car set-ups deliver plenty of fun, but often lend themselves more to semi-permanent installation than regular play. How we tested them 16 We arranged each slot car set into a variety of tracks, seeing how many permutations we could make. Then, of course, we raced on them. We liked sets that hit the right level of difficulty for their target group; nobody loves falling off the track every two seconds, but going round at full pelt with no consequences soon becomes boring. High-quality track pieces and cars, plus sturdy boxes that could be easily stored away after play, were also factors in our ratings. The final element was price. Reviews Scalextric ARC Air World GT 16 Price: around £240

around £240 Contact: uk.scalextric.com

uk.scalextric.com Rating: 5 stars We’ve always really enjoyed Scalextric’s App Race Control – it adds a brilliant competitive element to slot racing with pit stops, lap counters, tournaments and post-race statistics.

This set has enough track for 12 layouts, with pieces that fit together smoothly and securely, while the racing is fast, fluid and just difficult enough. Special mention goes to the wireless controllers, which are fantastic and stop you being tethered to one side of the track. Buy now from Scalextric Rexco 1:43 Slot Racing Set 16 Price: around £47

around £47 Contact: amazon.co.uk

amazon.co.uk Rating: 4 stars We weren’t expecting much from this set, which is made in China and sold on Amazon by a UK distributor, but we were surprised. The track is fiddly to put together, but very sturdy once in place, and even the loop-the-loop worked. The provided layout is exciting and varied, although there’s no crossover piece, which means some layouts may give the inner track an advantage. We’d also recommend upgrading from the flimsy outer box. Buy now from Amazon Carrera GO! Mario Kart 16 Price: around £70

around £70 Rating: 3.5 stars

3.5 stars Contact: carrera-toys.com Small hands should ask an adult to help them set up the slightly fragile track, especially with its sharp-edged connectors. Once set up, it’s good fun for kids, who’ll enjoy the loop section and the high-quality Mario and Luigi. The triggers have a Turbo button, which is fun, if difficult to modulate. Carrera offers a range of Go! tracks, so expansion should be reasonably priced and easy.