Best garage heaters 2024

The need to look after your car doesn’t go away just because the weather has turned colder. But there’s no doubt that it’s more difficult to motivate yourself to get into the garage when numb fingers and cold concrete await. It’s not just you who will feel chilly – products such as car waxes and paint might not be usable when the temperature drops. Running a heater might seem like a luxury, but it will be cheaper than having a ruined respray and will make you more productive as well as more comfortable. Several are available, some powered by gas, paraffin and even diesel. But these need to be used in well ventilated spaces and can cause condensation – not ideal around rust-prone parts and tools. So here we focus on mains-powered heaters designed for smaller garages and the DIY motorist. Which one hit the hot spot? How we tested them Using the heaters in a wood and brick single garage with a thinly insulated roof, we timed how long it took to raise the ambient temperature by 10 degrees C, from a finger-numbing five degrees to a far more comfortable 15. The thermometer was placed two metres from the heater and at height of one metre, because this is typical of your position when working on a car or at a bench. We took noise readings at the same point, and then the heaters were scored on their efficiency, adjustability, extra features, cable length and value. Reviews Erbauer BGP2108-25-1 7 Price: Around £45

Around £45 Power: 2.5kW

2.5kW Rating: 5 stars

5 stars Website: screwfix.com

The winner from our last heater test retains its crown, even though the Dimplex beat it in our speed test. However, the 2.5kW output means the Erbauer still warmed our thermometer quickly, and the heater’s body has a tilt adjustment, making it easier to aim the stream of air where you need it most. The unit has two heat settings with a thermostat control to keep the garage at a constant temperature. There’s also a fan-only mode, which is surprisingly powerful and could be useful in summer too. We also like the handy hook to keep the 1.7 metre-long cable neatly wrapped. Buy now from Screwfix.com Dimplex Rugged Workshop Fan Heater 7 Price: Around £85

Around £85 Power: 3kW

3kW Rating: 4.5 stars

4.5 stars Website: dimplex.com If you want a heater that you can use frequently and is built to last, then the sturdy steel-clad Dimplex could be worth the extra investment. With a 3kW maximum heat output, it was the fastest to heat our space, but we also really like the adjustability of the heat output and thermostat. This means you won’t need to keep turning it on and off to maintain a comfortable temperature. A frost mode also means it will keep the temperature above zero – perfect for protecting coolant systems and preventing pressure washers from freezing while you are not around. The only letdowns are a weedy-feeling fan and a short 1.5m cable.

Buy now from Argos.co.uk Autojack 2KW Electric Ceramic Fan Heater 7 Price: Around £25

Around £25 Power: 2kW

2kW Rating: 4 stars

4 stars Website: amazon.co.uk Because of the Autojack's bargain price, we weren't expecting much from this heater. But it turned out to be almost identical to the Sealey CH28 we tried in the last test – and that costs a whopping £71.94 compared with just £24.99 for the Autojack. With just a 2kW output, this was never going to win the heat test, but it still did a decent job of warming our space and it was easy to direct the narrow blast of warmth where it was needed. The unit itself is compact, making it easy to store and move around, and it's quiet too. Only the short 1.25m cable lets it down. Buy now from Amazon.co.uk Clarke Devil 2850 7 Price: Around £52

Around £52 Power: 2.85kW

2.85kW Rating: 3.5 stars

3.5 stars Website: machinemart.co.uk Clarke’s heater is pitched at the higher end of our price range and has the power to justify it – only the Dimplex has more heating output. However, it wasn’t quite as fast as the winning Erbauer to heat our space to the target temperature, and it was noisier than the top three units too. The tall, rectangular shape will make it easier to store than some of the rivals here though, and the steel shell makes it feel as though it’s built to last. Two power levels, a thermostat, and a summer fan option give you plenty of choice, but there’s no frost setting.