Best online tyre retailers 2024

The changing of the seasons means you may be thinking about switching from winter tyres to all-season or even summer versions. But where do you start the search? The answer is probably Google (other search engines are available). But doing so will return a wealth of results, ranging from large, familiar names such as Kwik Fit, National and Halfords, to online-only stores. It’s the latter that we’re focusing on in this review, pitting the online tyre retailers against each other to find out which one you should click on for the biggest selection, best usability and cheapest price. We know that purchasing a brand-new set of tyres for your car is a big outlay, but we also know it’s vitally important in keeping you safe on the road. After all, they’re your only point of contact with the tarmac. So where should you go when you need new tyres? We’ll run through eight of the best sites to help you decide. How we tested them The eight sites were loaded up on our laptop and put through the same test. We inputted the registration number (where possible) for a mid-size family SUV and then used the filters and search functionality to narrow down the hunt for five of our top-rated tyres from Michelin, Goodyear and Continental. Points were awarded for ease of use, tyre availability and price. Reviews: blackcircles.com 9 Website: blackcircles.com

direct, partner fit, mobile Rating: 5 stars

Our reigning champion comes out on top again, thanks to its great all-round ability. The site claims it has served more two million customers in the past 20 years and has in excess of 2,000 partner centres available for fitting. That means ordering and getting kitted out is a breeze. You can also order tyres to be sent direct to your home or organise mobile fitting. We like the rating and reviews, the results page is clear, and it's easy to see when fitting is available. Prices were consistently in the top two for each tyre (all were available) and purchases have a lifetime guarantee.

Although the design of the Oponeo site is a little basic, it's actually incredibly easy to use. The search functions are clear and the filtering is responsive and simple. We like the fact there's a clear stock indicator for each of the tyres, plus a handy star rating from customer reviews. It'll also show if fitting is available at one of the 600 partner centres in the Oponeo network. All five of our tyres were available and all were competitively priced – although it could be clearer about how much fitting may cost.

Buy tyres from oponeo.co.uk etyres.co.uk 9 Website: etyres.co.uk

The eTyres website was a new entry when we last ran this test two years ago and it impressed us then. We're equally impressed now and it's moved ahead of a few rivals, thanks to its simple usability. It clearly displays useful details, such as when you can get tyres fitted, plus easy-to-understand pricing, depending on whether you want tyres delivered direct or fitted. Yes, the results screen isn't quite as well laid out or thought through as Black Circles', but we found the prices were on a par.

We were a fan of this site last time, with its handy comparison tool to put tyres side by side. However, there's no registration look-up, which means it falls behind most rivals. Stock levels are clearly displayed, which we like, as is how long you can expect to wait for delivery. One of the big plus points is that Tyre Leader claims to automatically update prices in a bid to beat its rivals. However, it's unclear if these prices are for home delivery or fitting via one of its 1,500 partner centres.

Website: asdatyres.co.uk

Two years ago, we criticised the design of the Asda Tyres website and this continues to be its biggest downfall. It's a shame, because the site competes on both availability and price. And as with Black Circles, an obvious button in the filters switches between fitted and mail order, and updates the price accordingly. It's just the rest of the process that requires more effort, with excessive filtering and scrolling through the results compared with most of its rivals here.

Previously MyTyres ranked highly because it returned results for every tyre on test – perhaps unsurprisingly, given its claim to be Europe's biggest online tyre retailer. That USP isn't as powerful now, because stock availability has been improved by every rival. That means you're left with a poorly designed site that isn't easy to use or clear about whether the price includes fitting. The registration look-up also didn't find our car, leaving us to input the tyre size manually.

There's no option to order direct with Tyre Shopper, but there are more than 250 partner centres, including mobile fitters. The website does feel a little dated, and the filters are not that easy to use. Like most of the companies here, it does include star ratings for tyres, but they're less useful than on other sites.