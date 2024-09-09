Best wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto adapters 2024

Have you got a wireless in your car? For a new generation this doesn’t mean an old-fashioned radio, but instead a cable-free connection to your smartphone. This goes beyond Bluetooth and allows Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to be used on compatible infotainment systems – all without a wired connection.

This is much more convenient, because it means you won’t have to get the phone out of your pocket or bag when you get in the car, and makes the interior look neater too, with no cables to get in the way.

While some newer cars will have wireless connections as standard, there are many that will need an adaptor. These plug into the car’s USB port and should give you the same functionality as the factory-fit devices.

We tried six across the price spectrum to see which will best enable you to ditch the cable.

How we tested them

We plugged all the adaptors into the USB ports of two vehicles without wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto as standard – a 2016 Nissan Navara and a 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. We then followed the instructions to connect an iPhone 14 and a Samsung Galaxy S24 to the devices.

They were rated on the ease of connection both initially and then when getting back into the car. We also expected links to be stable while driving, and a speedy response to commands. Finally, we took the price, value and aesthetics into account.

Reviews:

Ottocast A2airPro

Rating: 5 stars

5 stars Price: Around £62

Around £62 Compatibility: Android Auto

Android Auto Website: carluex.store