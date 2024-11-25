Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Tamiya BBX BB-01 review

Tamiya’s latest RC buggy has throwback looks that recall the brand’s eighties roots, but it's thoroughly modern and customisable

By:Tom Barnard
25 Nov 2024
Tamiya BBX BB-01

The launch of the first all-new buggy from Tamiya for many years was bound to create huge demand, and it took us several months before we got our hands on a test sample to build.

So was it worth waiting for? The answer has to be a firm yes, because the kit is a breath of fresh air after 
a string of re-releases from Tamiya updating earlier designs from the eighties. There’s a scale look to the BBX with the plate chassis topped with a roll cage and the motor hung out the back, just like the real thing.

The motor itself is not actually part of Tamiya’s kit, with the company instead leaving the builder to make their own power choice.

Tamiya BBX BB-01 undergoing testing

We took a cautious approach with  a Tamiya GT motor, but it was not long into testing before we realised the chassis can handle more power.

If we can’t resist the urge to use the buggy rather than preserve it on  a shelf, the first modifications will be  a brushless motor with a LiPo battery and suitable electronics, which all need adding to the base kit along with a half-height steering servo and radio gear if necessary.

The build is a step up from the more usual Tamiya fare, but the kit is well specified with a ball diff, metal oil shocks and bearings all round, plus the preferable hex screws and bolts.

The body needs cutting out and painting, adding to the skill required. It’s also fiddly to run, with access to the battery connector and power switch hampered by side netting.

It’s not one for a beginner, but rewarding for a skilled RC builder to tailor to their budget and taste.

