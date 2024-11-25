Tamiya BBX BB-01 review

The launch of the first all-new buggy from Tamiya for many years was bound to create huge demand, and it took us several months before we got our hands on a test sample to build.

So was it worth waiting for? The answer has to be a firm yes, because the kit is a breath of fresh air after

a string of re-releases from Tamiya updating earlier designs from the eighties. There’s a scale look to the BBX with the plate chassis topped with a roll cage and the motor hung out the back, just like the real thing.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The motor itself is not actually part of Tamiya’s kit, with the company instead leaving the builder to make their own power choice.

We took a cautious approach with a Tamiya GT motor, but it was not long into testing before we realised the chassis can handle more power.

If we can’t resist the urge to use the buggy rather than preserve it on a shelf, the first modifications will be a brushless motor with a LiPo battery and suitable electronics, which all need adding to the base kit along with a half-height steering servo and radio gear if necessary.

The build is a step up from the more usual Tamiya fare, but the kit is well specified with a ball diff, metal oil shocks and bearings all round, plus the preferable hex screws and bolts.

The body needs cutting out and painting, adding to the skill required. It’s also fiddly to run, with access to the battery connector and power switch hampered by side netting.

It’s not one for a beginner, but rewarding for a skilled RC builder to tailor to their budget and taste.

Buy now from Amazon...

It's that time of year again! These are the best car-themed Christmas gifts for under £50...