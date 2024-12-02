Ember Travel Mug 2+ review

As a nation, we love our cups of tea or coffee, and we will invest a lot of effort into getting the brew just right. If it’s a coffee-shop habit you’re feeding, you could be spending a decent amount of money on each mugful, too.

This means you’ll want it to stay at the perfect drinking temperature for as long as possible. An insulated cup or flask will keep the precious liquid warm, but it’s likely to be too hot or cold when you want to drink it.

If you have deep pockets and love a gadget, then the Ember Travel Mug 2+ could be the answer. The flask will fit perfectly into most cars’ cup-holders, and it uses a built-in battery that powers heating elements to keep the drink inside at a pre-set temperature between 50 and 62.5 degrees C, which you can choose on the Ember app. The cup connects to your phone via Bluetooth, and you can even pick a personalised message on the LCD screen and use Apple’s Find My tech to locate your mug if you lose it.

Ember claims the mug will keep your beverage warm for up to three hours, although in real-life use we found that two hours was nearer the mark. Placing it on the charging coaster tops up the battery and will maintain the temperature indefinitely, but to make it work in the car, you’ll need to stump up another £49.95 for a 12V power kit.

It works well enough and has great gadget appeal, but the £190 price makes months of motorway service coffees seem like a cheap option.

