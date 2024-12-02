Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Product reviews

Ember Travel Mug 2+ review

The Ember is a useful bit of kit for hot drink lovers, but it's rather expensive

By:Tom Barnard
2 Dec 2024
Ember Travel Mug 2+
Overall Auto Express rating

3.0

As a nation, we love our cups of tea or coffee, and we will invest a lot of effort into getting the brew just right. If it’s a coffee-shop habit you’re feeding, you could be spending a decent amount of money on each mugful, too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This means you’ll want it to stay at the perfect drinking temperature for as long as possible. An insulated cup or flask will keep the precious liquid warm, but it’s likely to be too hot or cold when you want to drink it.

If you have deep pockets and love a gadget, then the Ember Travel Mug 2+ could be the answer. The flask will fit perfectly into most cars’ cup-holders, and it uses a built-in battery that powers heating elements to keep the drink inside at a pre-set temperature between 50 and 62.5 degrees C, which you can choose on the Ember app. The cup connects to your phone via Bluetooth, and you can even pick a personalised message on the LCD screen and use Apple’s Find My tech to locate your mug if you lose it.

Ember claims the mug will keep your beverage warm for up to three hours, although in real-life use we found that two hours was nearer the mark. Placing it on the charging coaster tops up the battery and  will maintain the temperature indefinitely, but to make it work  in the car, you’ll need to stump up another £49.95 for a 12V power kit.

It works well enough and has great gadget appeal, but the £190 price makes months of motorway service coffees seem like a cheap option.

Buy now from Amazon

Time to go shopping? Take a look at the best car-themed Christmas gifts for over £50...

Skip advert
Advertisement

Our latest car deals

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

RRP £27,565Avg. savings £2,986 off RRP*Compare Offers
Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

RRP £35,105Avg. savings £3,900 off RRP*Compare Offers
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

RRP £27,135Avg. savings £4,910 off RRP*Compare Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

RRP £28,710Avg. savings £2,371 off RRP*Compare Offers
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

A used luxury car can be a bargain, if you’re brave enough
Opinion - used luxury cars

A used luxury car can be a bargain, if you’re brave enough

Content editor George Armitage believes that the used car market is filled with prestige bargains, just as long as you’re careful.
Opinion
28 Nov 2024
New 2025 Toyota Aygo X on a mission to keep the city car alive
Toyota Aygo X facelift (camouflaged) - front 3/4

New 2025 Toyota Aygo X on a mission to keep the city car alive

Toyota’s Aygo X will be refreshed next year with a new look and we’ve spotted it testing
News
28 Nov 2024
Audi S3 vs BMW M135: which German brand builds the hottest hatchback?
Audi S3 and BMW M135 - front tracking

Audi S3 vs BMW M135: which German brand builds the hottest hatchback?

BMW’s four-wheel-drive M135 has received a major facelift. We put it up against the Audi S3 Sportback, which was also revised earlier this year
Car group tests
28 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content