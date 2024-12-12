Laser Tools Multi-Head Ratchet Set review

Laser Tools often takes an innovative approach to solving problems and this latest Multi-Head Ratchet Spanner Set is a typically clever example of that.

The 8872 is essentially a cross between a spanner and a socket set. The 12 heads, which span 8-19mm, are held in a neat rack that can be hung on a wall or slipped into a toolbox or bag, taking up less space than the same number of separate spanners, but doing the same job.

We’d have liked to see sizes marked clearly on the holder and, although the size and direction marking on the heads was good, it’s a shame it’s on just one side. The sizes are also not that easy to see in the holder.

In use, the heads are easily slipped onto and off a handle that features a comfortable grip, which allowed us to apply much more force than with any of the conventional spanners we've previously tested. Care needs to be taken with the smaller sizes, though, to avoid damaging threads – but there is the bonus of a hinged head.

The 72-tooth ratchet feels good and the test spanners breezed their way through our size tests.

Laser puts a 150Nm torque limit on the tool, but it easily exceeded this and even went on to meet the 17mm DIN spec for a conventional spanner before failing. That’s an impressive achievement when we were unable to apply only around half of the Laser’s limit by hand.

If storage space is tight, this set could be the solution – but there are less expensive options.

