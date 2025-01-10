Bluetti Charger 1 review

Power stations take the grind out of living off-grid, but while keeping them topped up away from the mains is at the mercy of the weather, Bluetti’s new Charger 1 aims to remove the risk.

Most units can be revived via solar panels or a car’s 12V socket, but the former needs good sunlight and the latter lots of time. The Charger 1 delivers up to 560W, some six times more than using the 12V cigarette lighter output.

Connection is simple: bolt the eyelets to the car battery terminals and use the power station’s solar panel socket and leads at the other end. Download the phone app, select your Bluetti unit, start the engine and begin charging.

We saw 56V going through the Charger 1, but this can be adjusted. There are safety measures built in to detect when the engine starts or stops, in order to prevent draining the battery.

Installation requires some thought and likely a willingness to make non-reversible changes to the car or van. The voltages generated are high so cables are substantial and, depending on your vehicle, will often need holes drilled to get from battery to charger and power station. Not all users will want to do this, and using a portable set-up when parked rather than on the move may be an alternative solution.

