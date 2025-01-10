Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Product reviews

Bluetti Charger 1 review

Bluetti’s latest power station is powerful but tough to install

By:Tom Barnard
10 Jan 2025
Bluetti Charger 1 header
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

Power stations take the grind out of living off-grid, but while keeping them topped up away from the mains is at the mercy of the weather, Bluetti’s new Charger 1 aims to remove the risk.

Most units can be revived via solar panels or a car’s 12V socket, but the former needs good sunlight and the latter lots of time. The Charger 1 delivers up to 560W, some six times more than using the 12V cigarette lighter output.

Connection is simple: bolt the eyelets to the car battery terminals and use the power station’s solar panel socket and leads at the other end. Download the phone app, select your Bluetti unit, start the engine and begin charging.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We saw 56V going through the Charger 1, but this can be adjusted. There are safety measures built in to detect when the engine starts or stops, in order to prevent draining the battery.

Installation requires some thought and likely a willingness to make non-reversible changes to the car or van. The voltages generated are high so cables are substantial and, depending on your vehicle, will often need holes drilled to get from battery to charger and power station. Not all users will want to do this, and using a portable set-up when parked rather than on the move may be an alternative solution.

Buy now from Amazon

Worried about a flat battery? These are the best power banks to keep you charged on the move... 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Our latest car deals

Omoda 5

Omoda 5

RRP £25,235Avg. savings £1,836 off RRP*Compare Offers
Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

RRP £15,155Avg. savings £1,844 off RRP*Compare Offers
Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

RRP £17,915Avg. savings £3,834 off RRP*Compare Offers
Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

RRP £25,015Avg. savings £2,749 off RRP*Compare Offers
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Plug-in hybrid cars are essentially pointless and in 2025 it’s high time we all accepted that
Opinion - PHEVs

Plug-in hybrid cars are essentially pointless and in 2025 it’s high time we all accepted that

Alex Ingram explains why he believes that PHEVs aren't all they're cracked up to be
Opinion
7 Jan 2025
New Peugeot 208 GTi aiming to be the next legendary French hot hatch
Peugeot 208 GTi render (watermarked) - front

New Peugeot 208 GTi aiming to be the next legendary French hot hatch

Stellantis’s UK boss Eurig Druce says Peugeot may go back to hot-hatch roots with sporty 208
News
9 Jan 2025
Dacia Bigster to hit UK streets fast as brand signals high hopes for the new SUV
Dacia Bigster - reveal front

Dacia Bigster to hit UK streets fast as brand signals high hopes for the new SUV

UK brand director says buyers will not be left waiting for Bigster deliveries as they have been for Mk3 Duster
News
9 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content