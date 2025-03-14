Laser Multi-purpose Stripper, Crimper & Cutter 8785 review

If you’re working on wiring in your car, you’ll inevitably be stuck under the dash or deep in the engine bay when you realise you have the wrong tool for the job. Laser Tool’s new 8785 aims to ensure you don’t have to make an extra trip to the garage drawer, by combining several functions into one compact tool.

The Multi-purpose Stripper, Crimper & Cutter is twice the thickness of most typical devices, so it can tackle tougher cutting jobs, while the quality and versatility impressed us.

Not only can it chomp through thicker battery cables, it can slice screws and bolts up to M5 size – that’s 5mm in diameter. There is a narrow, serrated section that doubles as snipe-nose pliers, and below are wire strippers which cater for cable sizes from 0.5 to 6mm².

On the other side of the hinge point are crimpers that are compatible with insulated and non-insulated connectors, including 7–8mm² plug lead ignition terminals.

The tool is comfortable to hold, with cushioned-grip handles and spring loading to make it easier to use one handed.

The cutters easily sliced through our test cables and the crimpers were easy to use, too, thanks to the clear labelling and the solid build quality. Cutting an M5 bolt was a challenge for us rather than the tool, because it required a lot of pressure on the handles.

The Laser 8785 costs around £30 from various online suppliers.

