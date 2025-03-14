Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Product reviews

Laser Multi-purpose Stripper, Crimper & Cutter 8785 review

An impressive multi-purpose tool that will help you complete the toughest wiring jobs

By:Auto Express team
14 Mar 2025
Laser Multi-purpose Stripper, Crimper &amp; Cutter 8785 - header image
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

If you’re working on wiring in your car, you’ll inevitably be stuck under the dash or deep in the engine bay when you realise you have the wrong tool for the job. Laser Tool’s new 8785 aims to ensure you don’t have to make an extra trip to the garage drawer, by combining several functions into one compact tool.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Multi-purpose Stripper, Crimper & Cutter is twice the thickness of most typical devices, so it can tackle tougher cutting jobs, while the quality and versatility impressed us. 

Not only can it chomp through thicker battery cables, it can slice screws and bolts up to M5 size – that’s 5mm in diameter. There is a narrow, serrated section that doubles as snipe-nose pliers, and below are wire strippers which cater for cable sizes from 0.5 to 6mm². 

On the other side of the hinge point are crimpers that are compatible with insulated and non-insulated connectors, including 7–8mm² plug lead ignition terminals. 

The tool is comfortable to hold, with cushioned-grip handles and spring loading to make it easier to use one handed. 

Laser Multi-purpose Stripper, Crimper &amp; Cutter 8785 - in use

The cutters easily sliced through our test cables and the crimpers were easy to use, too, thanks to the clear labelling and the solid build quality. Cutting an M5 bolt was a challenge for us rather than the tool, because it required a lot of pressure on the handles.

The Laser 8785 costs around £30 from various online suppliers.  

Buy now from Amazon

Need better tools for your garage? Read out list of the best rotary multitools you can buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement

New & used car deals

Audi A3

Audi A3

RRP £26,075Avg. savings £1,209 off RRP*Used from £13,753
New Audi A3Used Audi A3
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

RRP £37,870Avg. savings £3,419 off RRP*
New Skoda Kodiaq
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

RRP £27,795Avg. savings £2,454 off RRP*Used from £15,700
New Kia SportageUsed Kia Sportage
Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

RRP £14,995Avg. savings £1,828 off RRP*
New Dacia Spring
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Dacia Sandero spotted for the first time: fresh look for Europe’s best-selling car
Dacia Sandero facelift spied testing - front tracking

New Dacia Sandero spotted for the first time: fresh look for Europe’s best-selling car

The humble supermini’s makeover is inspired by the Dacia Spring EV, plus Duster and Bigster SUV
News
11 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Prices tumble for Ford's Explorer – bag one for £233 a month
Ford Explorer - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Prices tumble for Ford's Explorer – bag one for £233 a month

The Ford Explorer is one of the more fun-to-drive family electric SUVs around – and our Deal of the Day for 12 March.
News
12 Mar 2025
New all-electric Toyota C-HR+ revealed to challenge the Renault Scenic
Toyota C-HR+ - front

New all-electric Toyota C-HR+ revealed to challenge the Renault Scenic

The Toyota C-HR+ joins the Japanese brand's all-electric line-up, slotting between the Urban Cruiser and bZ4X
News
11 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content