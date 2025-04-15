Ecomotive Tyrefix review

Look under the boot floor of most cars these days and you’re likely to find a bottle of tyre sealant rather than a spare wheel. While these will be of no use if you have a damaged sidewall or a large gash in the tyre, they are effective if you are faced with a conventional puncture caused by a sharp object.

If you need to replace factory sealant, then Ecomotive’s Tyrefix offers a cheaper option, costing at least £10 less than official dealer bottles. Ecomotive says that its sealant could also be used as a preventative measure, forming a protective coating on the inner liners of the tyre. It is claimed to be able to fix punctures up to 6mm in diameter.

We tried it on a 15-inch tyre with a screw in the tread. The fluid comes in a squeezy bottle rather than an aerosol, so you need to remove the valve core using the tool provided and pour in the correct amount of the sealant. The quantity depends on the size of your tyre, and a chart is in the box, or there is a QR code if you want to check online. Once the fluid is in, you replace the core, inflate the tyre and drive for a few miles before checking the pressure again. It fixed our puncture with no issues.

The Tyrefix isn’t as simple to use (or as cheap) as aerosol-propelled rivals and you need to have a compressor to hand. We’d suggest you familiarise yourself with the instructions before relying on it in an emergency.

