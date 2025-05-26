Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Product reviews

Temu Apple CarPlay adaptor review

The NHOPEEW Portable Car Stereo Wireless Carplayer from Temu is a cheap and easy way to upgrade an older car to have the latest tech and phone connectivity

By:Tom Barnard
26 May 2025
NHOPEEW Portable Car Stereo Wireless Carplayer adaptor from Temu
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

  • Price: £27.84  
  • Rating: 4.5 stars
  • Contact: temu.com

Adding the latest connectivity is one of the biggest reasons drivers give for wanting to upgrade their cars to a newer model. We are used to the functions of our smartphones and love having the same apps to navigate and stay in touch while we are on the move. 

But is it possible to upgrade you current car to have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto for less than the price of half a tank of fuel? 

Online retailer Temu is offering various windscreen and dash-mounted devices at prices that seem suspiciously good value for money. We tried one of the cheapest and were amazed at the quality and functionality.  

The NHOPEEW Portable Car Stereo Wireless Carplayer costs just £27.84, yet features a seven-inch colour touchscreen that connects quickly to your phone via Bluetooth, plus has good graphics resolution and less lag than some systems in brand-new cars. 

To connect it to your car, you either use an Aux-In cable (which is supplied) or the built-in FM transmitter, which will transmit to a vacant frequency and you tune in via your car’s radio. 

The cable option is the more reliable, but the transmitter works well enough if your car doesn’t have an aux socket. There is also a built-in speaker, but it – and the microphone for Bluetooth calls – aren’t really up to the job. As a quick and easy way to upgrade an older car to modern tech, this is astonishing value. 

