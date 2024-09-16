Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Renault Estafette returns! Striking concept previews the future of electric vans

Renault taps into its past once again, naming its new electric van after 1959 original

By:Dean Gibson
16 Sep 2024
Renault Estafette - front14

Renault has raided its back catalogue of names once again by revealing the Renault Estafette Concept, an all-electric van study that’s designed to showcase Renault’s vision of future last-mile deliveries. It was revealed at the IAA Transportation show in Hannover, Germany, and is part of the company’s joint venture with Volvo Group and French logistics firm CMA CGM.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Estafette name was announced at the last minute, and comes from a Renault van introduced in 1959. That model was a conventional front-engined, front-wheel drive vehicle and remained in production until the 1980s, when the Trafic took its place. The Estafette name is a derivation of the Italian word staffetta, which translates to courier in English.

The concept model shares the same round, low-set headlights as the original, while the overall design is described by Renault as “Smeg fridge meets a plush toy”. Under the skin is a typical all-electric powertrain, and the running gear is packaged at the front of the van to maximise space inside. 

While the Estafette’s footprint is largely the same as a Kangoo small van’s, the tall 2.59-metre high body creates a ‘walk-through’ from cab to cargo area. That space measures in at 7.1 cubic metres, which is comparable to that of the medium-sized Renault Trafic.

Renault Estafette - dash14

Access to the cargo area is via a sliding side door and a roller shutter at the rear. Renault states that there’s a “one-way” system for loading and unloading, with goods placed in the cargo area at the depot via the rear roller door, while the side door is for unloading at the kerbside. There are also easy-sliding doors to the cab that are designed to reduce the amount of time and effort needed for the driver to open and close them.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Other design highlights include a wraparound windscreen, ‘pop-top’ roof and two-tone colour scheme, while the prominent Renault logo on the nose is illuminated.

Inside, the cab has a single seat for the driver, and this swivels for ease of access and features seven drawers for storage. Anybody up to 1.9 metres tall is apparently able to stand up inside, while the dashboard features multiple screens; a seven-inch driver’s display, a 12-inch touchscreen and a pair of 10-inch screens at either end of the dash that relay images from the rear-view cameras. The lurid all-yellow colour scheme is likely to be replaced by a more sensible and durable black plastic finish for production.

As well as funky design, the Estafette also showcases Renault’s latest SDV (Software-Defined Vehicle) EV platform. This scalable tech is designed to offer seamless connectivity for fleet users, so includes telematics and cloud-based software that allows for easy tech upgrades over-the-air.

No details have been given about the Estafette’s powertrain, or even if the final production model will look like the concept. However, with Renault embracing retro-inspired design with cars such as the new 5 and upcoming 4, and confirming that Estafette previews a production model that will arrive in two years’ time, don’t go betting against it looking vaguely similar to this concept.

Would you like to see the Renault Estafette make production? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Renault 17 electric restomod reimagines 1970s coupe for the 21st Century
Renault 17 concept - front

Renault 17 electric restomod reimagines 1970s coupe for the 21st Century

Before you get your hopes up, the effortlessly cool Renault 17 concept will not make production
News
4 Sep 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024 - header image

Best new cars coming in 2024

There are some big new models from the likes of BMW, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, MINI, Skoda and more on the way in 2024
Best cars & vans
23 Jul 2024
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: new cars and highlights
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 - MG sculpture

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: new cars and highlights

2024’s Goodwood Festival of Speed was a celebration of over 130 years of engine tech, but it also looked well into the future
News
17 Jul 2024
How’s my driving? New Renault Safety Coach tech to rate drivers out of 100
Renault Scenic UK - front cornering

How’s my driving? New Renault Safety Coach tech to rate drivers out of 100

Ultimate back seat driver or useful safety feature? Renault safety scores are coming to UK cars this summer
News
9 Jul 2024

Most Popular

Batman wants his car back! DragonTT turns the Audi TT into a superhero
DragonTT - front

Batman wants his car back! DragonTT turns the Audi TT into a superhero

Outrageous Max Power-style bodykit makes second-generation Audi TT a whole 50cm longer and 66cm wider
News
13 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia Estate for only £173 a month
New facelifted Skoda Octavia Estate - front

Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia Estate for only £173 a month

Skoda’s recently facelifted family wagon for less than £180 per month is a proper bargain, and our Deal of the Day for 12 September
News
12 Sep 2024
Can I cancel my car insurance if I sell my car?
Car insurance documents, car key and pen

Can I cancel my car insurance if I sell my car?

If you’ve sold your car, you no longer need to insure it but it’s easy to forget to cancel that policy
Tips & advice
9 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content