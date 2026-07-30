The CEO said car making groups were putting their divisions to one side and supporting each others’ interests, such as Germany wanting dispensation to continue selling plug-in hybrid technology, as Renault switches to a new vehicle architecture powered by range-extender hybrids, while French car makers are embracing the EU’s ‘M1E’ proposal to support investment in small, affordable electric cars.

Industry faces billions in fines unless lawmakers act

Provost argued that Renault and the industry are not reneging on their promise to embrace electrification, just lobbying for a more gradual flightpath to soften the transition’s blow, which calls for combustion-engined new car sales to cease in 2035.

“All automakers want to continue electrification, but we want flexibility on 2035,” urged the CEO. He is acutely concerned about 1 January 2030, the ‘cliff edge’ beyond which the total emissions for a brand’s new car sales must average 49.5g/km of CO2, a huge drop on today’s 95g/km baseline. Provost said car makers were staring down the barrel of “billions of euros” in fines; his solution is to spread out meeting that target over the five-year average from 2028-2032.

Renault is on a tear with its electric sales, but its current growth trajectory won’t be enough, claimed Provost. “We are at 26% EV mix for [the] Renault brand in Europe, up seven points compared with last year. I think we are leading the trend. [But] with all of this, we would have a risk in 2030 because a 100% electric trend is just not realistic. That’s why Renault, together with all the automakers in Europe, say to the EU: we need five years to cope with the minus 46-gramme decrease of the current regulation.”

New car sales will continue to stagnate unless prices come down

Last year, Europeans and Britons bought 13.2-million new cars, still below the 15m retailed before the COVID-19 pandemic. And without convincing consumers to replace older, more polluting cars, the environment will not improve and consumers won’t benefit from improved safety features, the industry argues.