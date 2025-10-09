Car Deal of the Day: absolutely fabulous Renault 4 is unbelievable value at £184 per month

Charming retro looks paired with brilliant Google tech

Well-equipped and offers nearly 250-mile range

£184 per month with £2,210 initial payment

Anything vintage or retro is usually very pricey, however the oh-so adorable new Renault 4 is an exception to that rule. Right now this brilliant and charming little electric SUV can be yours for a frankly unbelievable £184 per month, thanks to the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

That incredible price is for a three-year lease deal on a mid-range Renault 4 Techno, and is being offered by DreamLease. It requires an initial outlay of only £2,210 monthly payments of just £184, which rather amazingly is about £30 less than the cheapest deal currently available on the smaller (but still excellent) Renault 5.

The standard allowance of 5,000 miles per year is included in this offer, which should suffice for those people who will mostly drive the Renault 4 in town. But if you think you’ll cover more miles than that in a year, increasing the annual limit to 8,000 miles costs only £15 extra each month. Even with the allowance pushed all the way up to 10,000 miles, you’ll only pay £210 per month.

There’s a lot more to the Renault 4 than its looks of course, starting with the fact it’s fun to drive, comfortable and refined on the motorway. It also comes with a proper one-pedal driving mode – something the R5 still doesn’t have – to help make start-stop city traffic easier. It’s roomier than its hatchback sibling too, and has a generous 339-litre boot.

The Renault 4 is powered by a 52kWh battery pack, providing a claimed range of up to 247 miles, and it’s nippy around town thanks to the 148bhp e-motor that drives the front wheels. When you venture out of the city limits, a 10 to 80 per cent top-up from a rapid charger will take around 30 minutes.

The cherry on top is that the Renault 4 comes loaded with kit, especially this mid-range Techno version that features 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual 10-inch displays, a Google-powered infotainment with apps like Google Maps built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, privacy glass and ambient lighting. Plus roof rails to complete the look.

