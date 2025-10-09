Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: absolutely fabulous Renault 4 is unbelievable value at £184 per month

The Renault 4 is the reigning Auto Express Small SUV of the Year, and now it’s our Deal of the Day for 1 February, too

By:Ellis Hyde
1 Feb 2026
Renault 4 - front cornering
  • Charming retro looks paired with brilliant Google tech
  • Well-equipped and offers nearly 250-mile range
  • £184 per month with £2,210 initial payment

Anything vintage or retro is usually very pricey, however the oh-so adorable new Renault 4 is an exception to that rule. Right now this brilliant and charming little electric SUV can be yours for a frankly unbelievable £184 per month, thanks to the Auto Express Buy A Car service

Advertisement - Article continues below

That incredible price is for a three-year lease deal on a mid-range Renault 4 Techno, and is being offered by DreamLease. It requires an initial outlay of only £2,210 monthly payments of just £184, which rather amazingly is about £30 less than the cheapest deal currently available on the smaller (but still excellent) Renault 5.

The standard allowance of 5,000 miles per year is included in this offer, which should suffice for those people who will mostly drive the Renault 4 in town. But if you think you’ll cover more miles than that in a year, increasing the annual limit to 8,000 miles costs only £15 extra each month. Even with the allowance pushed all the way up to 10,000 miles, you’ll only pay £210 per month. 

There’s a lot more to the Renault 4 than its looks of course, starting with the fact it’s fun to drive, comfortable and refined on the motorway. It also comes with a proper one-pedal driving mode – something the R5 still doesn’t have – to help make start-stop city traffic easier. It’s roomier than its hatchback sibling too, and has a generous 339-litre boot.

Renault 4 - dash

The Renault 4 is powered by a 52kWh battery pack, providing a claimed range of up to 247 miles, and it’s nippy around town thanks to the 148bhp e-motor that drives the front wheels. When you venture out of the city limits, a 10 to 80 per cent top-up from a rapid charger will take around 30 minutes.

The cherry on top is that the Renault 4 comes loaded with kit, especially this mid-range Techno version that features 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual 10-inch displays, a Google-powered infotainment with apps like Google Maps built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, privacy glass and ambient lighting. Plus roof rails to complete the look. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault 4 leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault 4 page.

Deals on Renault 4 rivals

Fiat 600

Fiat 600

New in-stock Fiat 600Cash £18,165Avg. savings £7,445
New Fiat 600

Configure now

MG Motor UK MG4

MG Motor UK MG4

New in-stock MG Motor UK MG4Cash £19,195Avg. savings £9,362
New MG Motor UK MG4

Configure now

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £33,060
New Volvo Ex30

Configure now

Check out the Renault 4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selections here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: MG IM5 electric saloon for less than a Vauxhall Astra
MG IM5 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MG IM5 electric saloon for less than a Vauxhall Astra

At less than £250 per month, this quirky, quick and comfortable executive saloon is our Deal of the Day for January 31
News
31 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Posh but not pricey… Audi’s A3 is yours for a super-low £236 a month
Audi A3 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Posh but not pricey… Audi’s A3 is yours for a super-low £236 a month

The Audi A3 is a high-ranking hatchback, but this price would make you think otherwise. It’s our Deal of the Day for 30 January.
News
30 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Flashy Ford Capri for £256 a month will get the neighbours talking
Ford Capri - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Flashy Ford Capri for £256 a month will get the neighbours talking

Controversial name aside, the Ford Capri is a spacious and practical coupe-SUV that’s good to drive. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 January.
News
29 Jan 2026
Best car leasing deals 2026
Best leasing deals - header image

Best car leasing deals 2026

Getting your dream car can be expensive, but it needn’t be thanks to the Auto Express Buy A Car service
Best cars & vans
29 Jan 2026

Most Popular

New XPeng X9 seven-seater ‘starship’ will beam down to the UK this summer
XPeng X9 - front static

New XPeng X9 seven-seater ‘starship’ will beam down to the UK this summer

Chinese brand’s “starship of tomorrow” has rear-wheel steering, adaptive air-suspension and some of the fastest charging speeds of any EV around
News
30 Jan 2026
Long-term test: Audi A5 Avant TDI quattro S Line
Audi A5 Avant - front 3/4

Long-term test: Audi A5 Avant TDI quattro S Line

First report: after enjoying an A3, our VP takes a step up Audi’s range
Long-term tests
29 Jan 2026
Big discount on Hyundai Kona Electric as it's green-lit for Government EV grant
Hyundai Kona Electric - front corner tracking

Big discount on Hyundai Kona Electric as it's green-lit for Government EV grant

South Korean brand’s popular electric SUV now starts from £33,500 for the entry-level Advance model
News
30 Jan 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content