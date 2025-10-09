Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Get your retro kicks with the Renault 4 for £215 a month

It has style and panache by the bucketload and yet doesn’t cost the earth to own. The Renault 4 is our Deal of the Day for October 9

By:George Armitage
9 Oct 2025
Renault 4 - front cornering
  • Retro looks; strong equipment levels
  • 247-mile range; pretty efficient to drive
  • Only £214.56 a month 

Renault’s amble down memory lane continues with the 4. Following on quickly from the adorable 5, the 4 looks to the 1960s for its retro kicks, while adding a decent slug of extra practicality. 

And just like the 5, the 4 may be in vogue and be ultra-desirable, but you won’t be stung if you want to lease one. Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Lease Car UK is offering the small electric SUV for just £214.56 a month right now. 

It’s a three-year deal that requires an initial payment of £2,922.72, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Should this prove a little too limiting for you, an 8,000-mile agreement can be yours for just £14.20 extra a month. 

Renault doesn’t like to be stingy with its retro EVs it seems, as the 4 follows the 5 in having a very generous standard equipment list. 

This deal is for the base Evolution trim, but you still get 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen with an excellent Google-based operating system, while metallic ‘Carmin Red’ is the free colour.

The 4 only comes with one powertrain option – a 52kWh battery pack mated to a 148bhp electric motor. Renault claims a range of up to 247 miles, and we think around 220 should be easily achievable in normal driving. A peak 100kW maximum charging capability means a 15-to-80% top-up takes 30 minutes. 

Renault 4 - dash

It’s not as fun to drive as the 5 with the 4 opting for a more comfortable character, but it’s still very enjoyable. Interior space is roughly on par with the likes of the Ford Puma Gen-E, and of course it has retro style by the bucketload.     

 The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault 4 leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault 4 page.

Deals on Renault 4 rivals

Fiat 600

Fiat 600

New in-stock Fiat 600Cash £19,859Avg. savings £5,465
New Fiat 600

Configure now

MG Motor UK MG4

MG Motor UK MG4

New in-stock MG Motor UK MG4Cash £19,745Avg. savings £8,203
New MG Motor UK MG4

Configure now

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £31,560Avg. savings £1,500
New Volvo Ex30

Configure now

Check out the Renault 4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

