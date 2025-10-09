Car Deal of the Day: Get your retro kicks with the Renault 4 for £215 a month

Retro looks; strong equipment levels

247-mile range; pretty efficient to drive

Only £214.56 a month

Renault’s amble down memory lane continues with the 4. Following on quickly from the adorable 5, the 4 looks to the 1960s for its retro kicks, while adding a decent slug of extra practicality.

And just like the 5, the 4 may be in vogue and be ultra-desirable, but you won’t be stung if you want to lease one. Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Lease Car UK is offering the small electric SUV for just £214.56 a month right now.

It’s a three-year deal that requires an initial payment of £2,922.72, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Should this prove a little too limiting for you, an 8,000-mile agreement can be yours for just £14.20 extra a month.

Renault doesn’t like to be stingy with its retro EVs it seems, as the 4 follows the 5 in having a very generous standard equipment list.

This deal is for the base Evolution trim, but you still get 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen with an excellent Google-based operating system, while metallic ‘Carmin Red’ is the free colour.

The 4 only comes with one powertrain option – a 52kWh battery pack mated to a 148bhp electric motor. Renault claims a range of up to 247 miles, and we think around 220 should be easily achievable in normal driving. A peak 100kW maximum charging capability means a 15-to-80% top-up takes 30 minutes.

It’s not as fun to drive as the 5 with the 4 opting for a more comfortable character, but it’s still very enjoyable. Interior space is roughly on par with the likes of the Ford Puma Gen-E, and of course it has retro style by the bucketload.

