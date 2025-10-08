Car Deal of the Day: MG IM5 kicks Tesla Model 3 hard with this low price

High equipment levels; refined driving experience

304-mile range

Only £276.35 per month – cheaper than Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal

MG may have established itself as a brand that offers affordable cars, but like many car makers, it has visions of grandeur. It wants to move upmarket, and it feels its new IM range will be the key to its success.

The MG IM5 and IM6 are pure Tesla rivals, and this deal on the Model 3-rivalling IM5 saloon caught our eye. VIPGateway.co.uk, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is offering the IM5 for just £276.35 a month right now. That's around £20 a month less than both the Model 3 and that other excellent Chinese electric saloon, the BYD Seal.

The IM5 is actually a slightly larger car than both of those rivals, which underlines what great value this two-year deal is. All you need to get the ball rolling is a £3,577.17 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. If you need more, an 8,000-mile limit can be had for £22 extra a month.

This deal is for the Standard Range model, so that means a 75kWh battery pack and a 291bhp electric motor that powers the rear wheels. All of this gives sprightly performance, with 0-62mph taking just 6.8 seconds, and a healthy claimed range of 304 miles between top-ups.

As we've come to expect from MG, standard equipment is excellent. The IM5 gets full LED lights front and rear, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera, a massive 26.3-inch screen across the top of the dashboard, and a 10.5-inch touchscreen.

The IM5 is a comfortable and easy car to drive, with light steering and excellent body control. It's also impressively quiet and has high levels of refinement.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG IM5 leasing offers from leading providers on our MG IM5 page.

