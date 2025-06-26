Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Rafale is a fashionable yet affordable coupe-SUV

Renault’s largest SUV has a bold design but is also extremely affordable right now. It’s our Deal of the Day for 22 January.

By:George Armitage
22 Jan 2026
Renault Rafale - front corner
  • Stylish design; well equipped Techno trim
  • Fuel-sipping hybrid 
  • Only £219.97 a month

Renault's flagship SUV also happens to be its most stylish. The Rafale mixes family-car space with a stunning coupe-like design – and the good news is that you don't have to pay through the nose if you want one on your driveway.

Via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the Rafale for a bonkers £219.97 a month right now. It means this bold-looking coupe-SUV is cheaper than many smaller hatchbacks

All that's needed to get this two-year deal underway is an initial payment of £2,989.63. Mileage is restricted to 5,000 a year, but an 8,000 limit can be had for £243.94 and an initial payment of £3,277.27. 

This deal gets you the 1.2-litre full-hybrid. The petrol engine is mated to two small electric motors that boost power and cut fuel consumption. Total power is 197bhp, while Renault claims nearly 60mpg on the combined cycle.

The Rafale is more focused on comfort than sharp dynamics, and as such it delivers a pretty refined driving experience. It's an easy car to drive and has strong cruising abilities. 

This deal gets you Techno trim. It may be the entry-level version, but it's packed with goodies, such as 20-inch diamond-cut alloys, a pair of screens, a wireless smartphone charger, automatic dual-zone climate control, and a reversing camera. 

Renault Rafale - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault Rafale leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault Rafale page.

Check out the Renault Rafale deal

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

