Car Deal of the Day: Renault Rafale is a fashionable yet affordable coupe-SUV

Stylish design; well equipped Techno trim

Fuel-sipping hybrid

Only £219.97 a month

Renault's flagship SUV also happens to be its most stylish. The Rafale mixes family-car space with a stunning coupe-like design – and the good news is that you don't have to pay through the nose if you want one on your driveway.

Via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the Rafale for a bonkers £219.97 a month right now. It means this bold-looking coupe-SUV is cheaper than many smaller hatchbacks.

Advertisement - Article continues below

All that's needed to get this two-year deal underway is an initial payment of £2,989.63. Mileage is restricted to 5,000 a year, but an 8,000 limit can be had for £243.94 and an initial payment of £3,277.27.

This deal gets you the 1.2-litre full-hybrid. The petrol engine is mated to two small electric motors that boost power and cut fuel consumption. Total power is 197bhp, while Renault claims nearly 60mpg on the combined cycle.

The Rafale is more focused on comfort than sharp dynamics, and as such it delivers a pretty refined driving experience. It's an easy car to drive and has strong cruising abilities.

This deal gets you Techno trim. It may be the entry-level version, but it's packed with goodies, such as 20-inch diamond-cut alloys, a pair of screens, a wireless smartphone charger, automatic dual-zone climate control, and a reversing camera.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault Rafale leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault Rafale page.

Check out the Renault Rafale deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…