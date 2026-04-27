Renault’s first phase of its self-proclaimed ‘Renaulution’ appears to be complete, thanks to rapid-fire launches over the past few years, but now it’s time for the French brand to refresh its older models. We’ve just caught the updated Renault Megane E-Tech testing and now it’s the turn of the Renault Scenic.

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With all-electric power, the current fifth-generation Scenic was unveiled in 2023 before going on sale in the UK in 2024. Since then, Renault has broadened its electric line-up with the Renault 5, the Renault 4 and the recently launched Renault Twingo.

The trio of newcomers has stirred up plenty of headlines, thanks in part to their eye-catching retro-futuristic designs, while the Scenic went for a more contemporary look very much based on the MPV bodystyle its nameplate has always been associated with.

While the camouflaged test car doesn’t give too much away, we suspect new bumpers will appear front and rear to give Renault’s largest pure-electric model a fresh look. We might also see some tweaks to the headlights and rear lamps, although the visual changes seem pretty mild overall.

But the Scenic’s technical make-up is likely to undergo a far more drastic change. Underpinning the Scenic E-Tech is Renault’s AmpR Medium platform and right now there’s one battery option: an 87kWh unit with Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) chemistry.

That latter part is significant because Renault has been working on cheaper-to-produce lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells in Europe for the Twingo and we already know the upcoming revised Megane will use this technology, albeit in a larger battery pack than the tiny 27.5kWh unit in the Twingo.