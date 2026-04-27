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The Renault Scenic is set for some major updates, and we’ve caught it testing

Not to be left behind by the R5 and Twingo, Renault is giving its Scenic E-Tech a shot in the arm

By:Alastair Crooks
27 Apr 2026
Renault Scenic facelift (camouflaged) - front

Renault’s first phase of its self-proclaimed ‘Renaulution’ appears to be complete, thanks to rapid-fire launches over the past few years, but now it’s time for the French brand to refresh its older models. We’ve just caught the updated Renault Megane E-Tech testing and now it’s the turn of the Renault Scenic.

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With all-electric power, the current fifth-generation Scenic was unveiled in 2023 before going on sale in the UK in 2024. Since then, Renault has broadened its electric line-up with the Renault 5, the Renault 4 and the recently launched Renault Twingo

The trio of newcomers has stirred up plenty of headlines, thanks in part to their eye-catching retro-futuristic designs, while the Scenic went for a more contemporary look very much based on the MPV bodystyle its nameplate has always been associated with. 

While the camouflaged test car doesn’t give too much away, we suspect new bumpers will appear front and rear to give Renault’s largest pure-electric model a fresh look. We might also see some tweaks to the headlights and rear lamps, although the visual changes seem pretty mild overall.

But the Scenic’s technical make-up is likely to undergo a far more drastic change. Underpinning the Scenic E-Tech is Renault’s AmpR Medium platform and right now there’s one battery option: an 87kWh unit with Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) chemistry.

Renault Scenic facelift (camouflaged) - rear

That latter part is significant because Renault has been working on cheaper-to-produce lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells in Europe for the Twingo and we already know the upcoming revised Megane will use this technology, albeit in a larger battery pack than the tiny 27.5kWh unit in the Twingo. 

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We’ll have to wait and see if a new battery chemistry will be able to provide a longer range for the Scenic than the current 381-mile maximum. Given the expected cheaper production costs, the new model may have a lower price tag than the current car’s £33,245 entry point.

We don’t expect the drivetrain layout to change, with power still being sent to the front wheels, but we’ll wait and see if there’s an alternative to the existing 215bhp electric motor to match the new battery.

Given this is our first sighting of the updated Scenic and Renault’s efforts currently being put into the launch of the all-new Twingo and refreshed Megane (the Megane is due in late 2026), we don’t expect to see the facelifted Scenic hit UK roads until 2027.

The Scenic’s update will be one of 36 worldwide product launches across cars and vans between now and 2030, with UK boss Adam Wood commenting at the recent Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham that he wants Renault to become a “Champions League” brand in the UK, courtesy of its “two-legged” approach of offering a parallel range of electric and hybrid models to “take advantage of whatever speed of electrification we see in the UK”. 

Check out the latest Renault Scenic deals right now with the Auto Express Buy a Car service...

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Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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