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Renault Scenic E-Tech gets full £3,750 UK Government electric car grant

The family-friendly Renault Scenic E-Tech is the latest car to qualify for full UK ECG

By:Jordan Katsianis
13 Apr 2026
Renault Scenic - front

The next electric car to pick up the UK Government’s full £3,750 electric car grant has been confirmed, with the Renault Scenic E-Tech scoring a full grant for the first time. This brings prices down to just £33,245 for the entry-level Techno model, while the sportier Esprit Alpine in Techno and Iconic forms now costs from £36,245 and £38,254 respectively. 

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All Renault Scenic E-Tech models feature a 87kWh battery pack, helping the crossover achieve up to 381 miles from a single charge. It’s this battery pack, manufactured in Poland and subsequently shipped to France for final assembly, that helps the car meet environmental standards and become eligible for the grant. Scenic E-Tech models previously only qualified for the base-line £1,500 grant, and that’s still the case for the closely-related Megane E-Tech.

As a reminder, the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant is available on fully-electric cars with a starting price of under £37,000, maxing out at no more than £42,000 including options. The ECG is split into two tiers, the base £1,500 and the full £3,750 grant. 

Aside from the aforementioned price thresholds, cars must also adhere to a set of rigid environmental standards in order to qualify. These are based on the emissions generated in the car’s production and ultimately determine which models qualify and what tier of grant they get. It’s tough to qualify for the full £3,750 grant and only a handful of models have made the grade so far. 

As a result, Renault’s confirmation of the full grant for its Scenic E-Tech doesn’t just reduce the price, but also confirms its lofty environmental claims for the European-built model and its battery pack.

Other cars that get the full grant include the Citroen e-C5 Aircross and Nissan Ariya, but most other key rivals to the Scenic such as the Peugeot E-3008 and Volkswagen ID.4 still only qualify for the lower £1,500 grant. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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