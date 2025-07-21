Easy to drive; frugal mild-hybrid petrol

Spacious interior; well equipped

Just £164.80 a month

It's by no means the smallest SUV Renault produces, but it's certainly the cheapest. Shockingly, the Symbioz has slipped to less than £165 a month, undercutting the dinky Captur by nearly £20 a month – but hurry, this deal won't be around forever.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the Nissan Qashqai rival for just £164.80 a month right now, representing terrific value for money.

It's a two-year agreement that requires a £2,327.59 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Need more? It won't cost a fortune because 8,000 miles can be agreed for just over £21 extra a month.

You'll be taking the keys to a Symbioz in Techno trim. This gives you all the basics, plus a little more, with features such as 18-inch alloys, full LED headlights and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, along with a 10.4-inch portrait touchscreen – the latter featuring an excellent Google-based infotainment system.

Powering this Symbioz is a 1.3-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid petrol engine. It feels far more eager and energetic than its 11.2-second 0-62mph acceleration time suggests, plus the six-speed manual gearbox is a real joy to use.

It isn't a thrilling drive, but it doesn't need to be. The Symbioz is easy-to-drive, comfortable family transport, plus it offers plenty of interior space - the rear seats can slide backwards and forward to improve either passenger space or boot capacity, and the whole cabin feels sturdy and well put together.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault Symbioz leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault Symbioz page.

