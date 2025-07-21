Car Deal of the Day: Renault Symbioz is fashionable family transport for just £171 a month

Easy to drive; a practical and spacious SUV

Sporty-looking Techno Esprit Alpine trim

Only £170.94 a month

Family cars don't come much more sensible and rational than the Renault Symbioz. This is practical, no-nonsense transport that will whisk the kids to school and carry the weekly shop, but with a little dose of flair that we've come to expect from Renault in recent years. And it's all yours for just £171 a month.

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This two-year deal comes from Leasing Options via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and only requires an initial 12-month payment of £2,451.27 to get it off the ground. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be raised to 8,000 for less than £15 extra a month.

If that initial payment is a little too costly for you, then you can revise the deal to a nine-month payment. Do this and you'll save around £400 upfront, with the monthly price only rising to just under £186 a month.

It's not just the low monthly price that caught our eye, it's also the spec. This deal bags you the sporty-looking Techno Esprit Alpine, with its very smart-looking 19-inch alloys, darker exterior trim, and a multitude of Alpine badges adorning the bodywork.

On the inside there's blue dashboard trim, a 10.4-inch portrait touchscreen with fantastic Google built-in tech, a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

Power comes from a 1.3-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid petrol engine that promises 48mpg fuel economy. With 138bhp, it's perky enough, and is paired with a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault Symbioz leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault Symbioz page.

Check out the Renault Symbioz deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…