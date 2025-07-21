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Car Deal of the Day: Renault Symbioz is fashionable family transport for just £171 a month

It might not be the most exciting family SUV around, but the Renault Symbioz caters for those people after value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for 14 April.

By:Ryan Birch
14 Apr 2026
Renault Symbioz - front action
  • Easy to drive; a practical and spacious SUV
  • Sporty-looking Techno Esprit Alpine trim
  • Only £170.94 a month

Family cars don't come much more sensible and rational than the Renault Symbioz. This is practical, no-nonsense transport that will whisk the kids to school and carry the weekly shop, but with a little dose of flair that we've come to expect from Renault in recent years. And it's all yours for just £171 a month. 

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This two-year deal comes from Leasing Options via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and only requires an initial 12-month payment of £2,451.27 to get it off the ground. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be raised to 8,000 for less than £15 extra a month. 

If that initial payment is a little too costly for you, then you can revise the deal to a nine-month payment. Do this and you'll save around £400 upfront, with the monthly price only rising to just under £186 a month. 

It's not just the low monthly price that caught our eye, it's also the spec. This deal bags you the sporty-looking Techno Esprit Alpine, with its very smart-looking 19-inch alloys, darker exterior trim, and a multitude of Alpine badges adorning the bodywork. 

On the inside there's blue dashboard trim, a 10.4-inch portrait touchscreen with fantastic Google built-in tech, a heated steering wheel and heated front seats. 

Power comes from a 1.3-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid petrol engine that promises 48mpg fuel economy. With 138bhp, it's perky enough, and is paired with a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox.

Renault Symbioz - cabin

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault Symbioz leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault Symbioz page.

Check out the Renault Symbioz deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Deals on the Symbioz and alternatives

Renault Symbioz

Renault Symbioz

New in-stock Renault SymbiozCash £23,890Avg. savings £3,951
New Renault Symbioz

Configure now

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New in-stock Nissan QashqaiCash £25,333Avg. savings £5,965
New Nissan Qashqai

Configure now

Skoda Karoq

Skoda Karoq

New in-stock Skoda KaroqCash £28,581Avg. savings £2,822
New Skoda Karoq

Configure now

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Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

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