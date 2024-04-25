Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Skoda Vision Gran Turismo is the 1,071bhp hypercar nobody expected

It’s destined for the Gran Turismo video game series but a Skoda hypercar is still a turn up for the books

by: Alastair Crooks
25 Apr 2024
Skoda Vision Gran Turismo - front 7

Now here’s a bit of a curveball from Skoda - an all-electric concept car set to be introduced in the Gran Turismo 7 video game. It might look incredibly futuristic, but the Vision Gran Turismo takes inspiration from historic Skodas in a bid to “attract new fans to our brand”, according to the Czech firm. 

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Skoda, said of the new concept: “The roots of Škoda Motorsport go back more than 120 years, with countless successes. The Škoda Vision Gran Turismo study bridges our rich heritage to our electric future and new Modern Solid design language.”

A sleek single-seater, the Vision Gran Turismo showcases Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language through the T-shaped headlights, matte Explorer Green paint (like the Vision 7S concept), indent in the bonnet with the ‘Skoda’ script within and sharp surfacing. Skoda says this concept draws inspiration from the 1100 OHC Spider from 1957 with its long bonnet and stubby rear, although there are new features such as a split rear wing and open rear end where the inboard pushrod suspension and electric motors are in full view.

Inside, there’s an adjustable bucket seat - centrally-mounted like a racing car, equipped with a six-point harness. Ahead of the driver the flat-bottomed steering wheel was developed in collaboration with ‘expert gamers’ with the interface and button layout based on professional gaming wheels, the cockpit display shows the speed, driving mode and battery levels - but it can double as a rear view mirror too. 

The concept uses an 87kWh battery sending power via a single-speed transmission to four electric motors for a total power output of 1,071bhp and 1,020Nm of torque. There’s a torque distribution system too with an electric motor for each wheel which Skoda claims to provide a “better cornering performance, thus ensuring a responsive driving experience.” 

Skoda isn’t the first car company to release a ‘Vision Gran Turismo’. Back in 2022 Ferrari got on board with its concept of the same name and McLaren made one in 2017 called the ‘Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo’.

Would you like to see Skoda produce a real-life version of the Vision Gran Turismo? Let us know in the comments...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

