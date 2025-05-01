Good to drive; practical interior

Well equipped SE L trim; 265-mile range

Only £230.91 a month

It’s no easy task winning our most prestigious award of the year. But the Skoda Elroq is just such a wonderfully efficient and practical electric SUV – which also happens to be excellent to drive – that we named it our 2025 Car of the Year.

That’s a good enough reason to have one in our book, but the Elroq becomes irresistible with this deal. Thanks to our Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering Skoda’s smallest EV for just £230.91 a month right now – and that’s among the cheapest prices we’ve seen all year.

All that’s needed to get things rolling is an initial payment of £3,120.91. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be nudged up to 8,000 for just under £18 extra a month for the course of the two-year deal.

Even better, you’ll be getting what we consider to be the best trim. SE L brings a 13-inch touchscreen with built-in sat-nav, heated front seats and steering wheel, front parking sensors with a rear parking camera, and a range of different driving modes.