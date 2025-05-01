Car Deal of the Day: Award-winning Skoda Elroq for a bargain £231 a month
The Skoda Elroq SUV is a show-stopping package, and hard to ignore at this price. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 14
- Good to drive; practical interior
- Well equipped SE L trim; 265-mile range
- Only £230.91 a month
It’s no easy task winning our most prestigious award of the year. But the Skoda Elroq is just such a wonderfully efficient and practical electric SUV – which also happens to be excellent to drive – that we named it our 2025 Car of the Year.
That’s a good enough reason to have one in our book, but the Elroq becomes irresistible with this deal. Thanks to our Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering Skoda’s smallest EV for just £230.91 a month right now – and that’s among the cheapest prices we’ve seen all year.
All that’s needed to get things rolling is an initial payment of £3,120.91. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be nudged up to 8,000 for just under £18 extra a month for the course of the two-year deal.
Even better, you’ll be getting what we consider to be the best trim. SE L brings a 13-inch touchscreen with built-in sat-nav, heated front seats and steering wheel, front parking sensors with a rear parking camera, and a range of different driving modes.
This specification also means you get one of the better battery options, too. At 63kWh (59kWh usable), it delivers a claimed range of 265 miles before needing to be charged up. And when you’ve depleted all of the battery’s juice, you won’t be hanging around long at a public charger – the Elroq’s maximum charging speed is a very rapid 165kW, meaning a 10-80 per cent top-up will take around 25 minutes.
This battery is coupled to a 201bhp electric motor that drives the rear wheels. It delivers potent enough performance, with 0-62mph taking just 7.7 seconds. Accurate steering and tight body control mean the Elroq is fun to drive, too.
And as one of the roomier small electric SUVs, the Elroq provides decent space up front, excellent headroom and kneeroom in the back and an extremely practical boot.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Elroq leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Elroq page.
