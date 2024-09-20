Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Skoda Kodiaq SportLine available to order now with five or seven seats

Prices start from £42,705 for the award-winning SUV in range-topping SportLine trim

By:Ellis Hyde
20 Sep 2024
Skoda Kodiaq SportLine - front 3/412

The new Skoda Kodiaq is now available to order in SportLine trim, which adds a meaner look and sportier interior finish to our 2024 Large SUV of the Year, while still offering family car buyers the choice of five or seven-seat practicality.

Styling changes for the Kodiaq SportLine include extra gloss black detailing, such as the front grille, side skirts, roof rails and Skoda lettering on the bootlid. The D-pillar also has a gloss black finish, and there’s a new black diffuser at the rear, while the front and rear bumpers are now body-coloured.

There’s also a couple of new SportLine badges, the rear windows are tinted and finally, adaptive matrix LED headlights and 20-inch polished alloy wheels come as standard. Also included is Skoda’s ‘Dynamic Chassis Control’ system with adaptive dampers. 

Inside, the Kodiaq SportLine features sports seats with microsuede and artificial leather upholstery, more microsuede for the dashboard and other surfaces, a set of aluminium pedals and a three-spoke sports steering wheel with paddle shifters. 

SportLine now sits at the top of the Kodiaq’s trim structure, so builds on the kit list of the existing SE and SE L specifications. This means the cabin also features a 13-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit digital driver’s display and Skoda’s new customisable ‘Smart Dials’.

SportLine models also come with a powered tailgate, keyless entry, three-zone climate control and driver-assistance tech such as blind spot detection and adaptive cruise control.

Prices for the Skoda Kodiaq in SportLine trim start from £42,705. If you want a seven-seater model, there are two engine options: a 148bhp 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol or a 190bhp 2.0-litre diesel with four-wheel drive. The latter brings the price up to £48,725.

The plug-in hybrid Kodiaq iV is also available in SportLine trim, priced from £47,135, but only comes with five seats. The PHEV uses a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor to deliver a combined power output of 201bhp and 350Nm of torque. Meanwhile a 25.7kWh battery allows for up to 75 miles of pure-electric driving.

Now take a look at the best hybrid SUVs...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

