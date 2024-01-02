Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skoda Octavia to be better than ever in 2024 with new facelift

Award-winning family car will get a light exterior redesign plus petrol, diesel and hybrid power

by: Alastair Crooks
2 Jan 2024
2024 Skoda Octavia facelift teaser

Last year was a big one for Skoda with its all-electric future plan laid bare and a few major reveals in the shape of the new Superb and Kodiaq, but this year the Czech firm is concentrating on improving its popular Octavia

There’s not a lot wrong with the current fourth-generation Skoda Octavia, we gave it our coveted Car of the Year Award in 2020 and it also won the Estate of the Year prize in 2022. That won’t stop Skoda from looking to improve the Octavia formula in 2024, however, and a new teaser posted on its social media says a new version is coming in early February. The cloaked car in the teaser image doesn’t give much away aside from the headlight design but we have the inside line on what to expect.

We’ve known about the facelifted Octavia for a while now, having caught several models (both hatchback and estate) testing on the road in 2023. The headlight redesign sees the LED running light extend further down and on the previous test car spy pictures we saw a revised lower grille and new side air intakes. The main grille is unlikely to change too much, keeping a familiar face for the Octavia alongside the new Superb and Kodiaq models. 

We can expect the hatchback and the estate to incorporate the same tweaks to bumpers front and rear, plus a slightly different rear light signature. A hot vRS model will also make use of the mid-life refresh, retaining larger alloy wheels, a bespoke body kit and plenty of red accents throughout. The launch of the facelifted Octavia vRS may well coincide with the launch of the very first Skoda Superb vRS later on this year. 

Within the wider Volkswagen Group there’s a significant moment coming in 2024 with the launch of the facelifted Volkswagen Golf. With this car we expect a new interior featuring plenty of technology that will be shared with the updated Octavia. Skoda has taken a more traditional approach to cabin design in the past few years by retaining physical switches for the climate controls while Volkswagen experimented with touch-sensitive controls. VW is now backing away from this concept so we could see yet more physical functionality reach the Octavia in 2024. 

The Octavia’s 10-inch central touchscreen with its Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity should remain, but we expect some changes to the infotainment display. The driver’s 10-inch screen shouldn’t change much. 

As for the powertrains, the Octavia sits on the MQB Evo platform which means there’s no chance of an all-electric Octavia just yet. The cheapest versions will most likely stick with the 108bhp, 1.0-litre petrol three-cylinder unit with a mild-hybrid version of that engine equipped with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. More petrol power will be found in the 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder unit with 148bhp. 

Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology has been with the current Octavia since 2020. Although the new Skoda Superb PHEV has a larger 25.7kWh battery, it’s unlikely that we’ll see this in the Octavia. Expect the Octavia PHEV to retain its 13kWh battery for an all-electric range of around 34 miles. 

As we’ve seen with the new Superb and Kodiaq, Skoda hasn’t forgotten about diesels. With the Octavia we expect to see the same selection of 2.0-litre turbocharged diesels with 114bhp, 148bhp and 197bhp. 

Pricing won’t be announced until later in the year but there will probably be a small increase over the current Octavia’s starting price of £25,965.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

