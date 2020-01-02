Best family cars to buy 2025

The best family cars boast a diverse skill set, making them able to cope in the wide variety of different situations that life with children tends to throw up (hopefully not in the literal sense). These cars should be practical, reliable, safe, and solidly built to take all that life can throw at them.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But those are essentials; we also want a family car to look good, have a dash of style, and drive with more than a hint of agility. They should also be comfortable and come with lots of advanced tech to make life on the road with a family easier to manage. Oh, and we also want a selection of different powertrains so we can select what works best for us - petrol, diesel, hybrid, plug-in hybrid or electric.

A tall order? Perhaps, but our road test experts have thoroughly tested every family car on sale in the UK and gathered this list of the top 10 best family cars that deliver across the board.

Compare the 10 best family cars

You can compare our full review ratings for the best family cars by using the table below, along with the starting price, maximum WLTP combined efficiency and boot space. Keep scrolling for more details on every car…

Rank Car Overall rating Prices from Max. WLTP efficiency/battery range Boot space 1 Skoda Octavia 4.5 £27,390 66.2mpg 600 litres 2 Skoda Elroq 5 £31,500 355 miles 470 litres 3 Dacia Jogger 4.5 £18,970 58.9mpg 212 litres 4 Skoda Superb 4.5 £35,695 784.3mpg 645 litres 5 Hyundai Tucson 4.5 £32,400 201.8mpg 620 litres 6 Kia EV3 4.5 £33,005 4.2mi/kWh 460 litres 7 Honda Civic 4 £35,780 56.5mpg 410 litres 8 Hyundai Kona 4.5 £26,465 60.1mpg/4.2 Mi/kWh 466 litres 9 BMW i4 4.5 £51,280 373 miles 470 litres 10 Citroen C4 4 £22,585 62.1mpg 380 litres

1. Skoda Octavia

Prices from £27,390

Best all-round family car on sale

Pros Cons Huge boot Not as cheap as its predecessor Comfortable ride Some rivals are more fun to drive Smart interior design Rear headroom is a little compromised

‘All-rounder’ is a term coined for the Skoda Octavia. It simply does almost everything very well, and a few things brilliantly.