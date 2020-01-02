Best automatic cars to buy 2025
Today’s best automatic cars are slick-shifting, relaxing and in some cases, brilliant fun. We’ve listed our favourites below
In the past, automatic gearboxes were often criticised for diluting the driving experience, lacking the engagement and control provided by a manual. Early systems were slow to respond and best suited to leisurely cruising in luxury cars. Over time, however, technology has dramatically improved the functionality. Now, automatic transmissions are widely available in everything from compact superminis and family SUVs to high-end sports cars and the greatest supercars, offering drivers a genuinely desirable alternative to the manual experience.
Modern automatic gearboxes are smoother and faster than ever before, thanks to refined engineering and clever programming. High-performance sports cars, for example, now feature gearboxes capable of swapping ratios faster than most humans could manage with a manual. At the other end of the spectrum, family-friendly automatics are now more refined at lower speeds, offering greater comfort in urban settings or stop-start traffic. There’s also a wide variety of systems available, from fuel-saving CVTs to dual-clutch set-ups designed for rapid gear changes.
Different automatic technologies are suited to different tasks, whether that’s prioritising fuel economy, ease of use or outright performance. For many drivers, the convenience of an automatic – particularly in modern traffic conditions – is undeniable. While manuals still have their place, automatics are no longer the compromise they once were, instead offering a practical and, in some cases, more enjoyable way to tackle daily driving, especially in the best automatic cars we feature below.
Compare the best automatic cars to buy
We road test and rate every new car in the context of rival models, to see how every car performs against tough competition. Below we’ve ranked our top ten automatic cars, and the table below shows you our performance ratings, plus the price of the most affordable automatic variant, the 0-62mph time of the quickest automatic model in the range, and combined WLTP economy for the most efficient version.
|Rank
|Name
|Prices from
|Engines, performance & drive rating (out of 5)
|Overall Auto Express star rating (out of 5)
|0-62mph time (seconds)
|Max. WLTP combined efficiency/range
|1
|BMW 3 Series
|£41,220
|4.7
|4.5
|4.4
|42.8mpg
|2
|Porsche 911
|£103,700
|4.7
|4.5
|2.7
|26.2mpg
|3
|Citroen C3
|£20,115
|4.0
|4.0
|10.1
|199 miles
|4
|Mercedes S-Class
|£112,895
|3.8
|4.0
|3.3
|44.8mpg
|5
|MG3
|£18,995
|4.7
|5.0
|8.0
|64.2mpg
|6
|Dacia Duster
|£24,830
|3.8
|4.5
|10.1
|56.5mpg
|7
|Skoda Octavia
|£29,660
|4.2
|4.5
|6.4
|62.8mpg
|8
|Toyota Corolla
|£30,795
|4.0
|4.0
|7.4
|64.2mpg
|9
|Renault Clio
|£21,895
|4.5
|4.5
|9.3
|67.3mpg
|10
|Bentley Continental GT
|£235,845
|5.0
|4.5
|3.2
|27.4mpg
1. BMW 3 Series
- Price from £41,220
- Best all-round automatic car
|
Pros
|
Cons
|Great to drive
|High list prices
|Excellent infotainment
|Steering slightly lifeless
|Frugal yet potent engines
|Plug-in hybrid is costlier to run than rivals
BMW appears to be trading on wacky, controversial styling as of late, but the latest 3 Series remains resolutely sensible – and brilliant.
The manual has gone, so automatic is now standard in the 3. It’s refined and preempts your driving exceptionally well, smoothly shifting into the right gear when you need it to. Punchy six-cylinder engines sit at the top of the range – their hushed, unstressed character is a great match for the gearbox, but even the four-cylinder diesel engine in the 320d is relatively quiet and potent enough.
The 3 Series can be impressively frugal too, from the 320d with its near-60mpg combined economy figure, to the 330e plug-in hybrid with 38 miles of EV range. The latter has a relatively low 13% Benefit-in-Kind tax rate too, so it’ll appeal to company car users wanting to keep tax bills down.
Modern BMWs go a little too heavy on the touchscreen-based controls, but the 3 Series is still better than most and it’s hard to fault the cabin’s quality or design. As the 3’s quite a big car these days, passenger accommodation is now pretty good too, and the 480-litre boot is competitive; though there’s a Touring estate version if you need more space.
“The latest 3 Series retains its driver appeal, punchy performance and impressive frugality, but has added a more luxurious driving experience” – Shane Wilkinson, senior content editor, drove the 3 Series in the UK
For years the 3 Series has gone head-to-head with the Audi A4 (now the A5) and Mercedes C-Class, but others to consider include the Alfa Romeo Giulia, and electric models like BMW’s own i4, the BYD Seal, and Tesla Model 3.
2. Porsche 911
- Price from £103,700
- Best for driving experience
|
Pros
|
Cons
|Performance
|Turbocharged engines could sound more emotional
|High quality cabin
|Expensive to buy, especially with options
|Superb driver engagement
|It’s lost its compact footprint over the years
The last three generations of Porsche 911 have moved the goalposts for automatic sports cars. Where ‘Tiptronic’ automatic Porsches used to be something you’d only buy if you had to, an automatic 911 is now pretty much the default.
The latest PDK automatic gearbox is one of the best you’ll find in any car, feeling better calibrated at low speed than a lot of dual-clutch automatics, but also being lightning fast when flicking through the gears – pulling a paddle provides a seamless upshift or a perfectly blipped downshift to keep the turbocharged flat-six motor in its sweet spot. It’s a bigger car than any previous 911, but it does a brilliant job of keying into the road and carrying huge speed.
While a 911 will never be a cheap car to run, you might be surprised how efficient they can be too. Officially a Carrera will do 28.1mpg and the hybrid GTS up to 27.2mpg, and both are entirely realistic figures on a motorway cruise.
Not only that, the car is comfortable too, with a beautifully finished cabin and plenty of storage space for a weekend away. Road noise can get a little tiring, but otherwise the 911 makes a great grand tourer.
“More than 60 years after the Porsche 911 made its debut, it remains the definitive sports car.” – Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer, road tested the 911 in the UK
There’s nothing quite like a 911, though if you don’t need the +2 seats, a high-end Cayman is hard to beat for 911 money. Several key rivals have disappeared, but a BMW M4 is also a compelling alternative.
3. Citroen C3
- Price from £20,115
- Best value for money
|
Pros
|
Cons
|Practical cabin
|Uninvolving drive
|Comfortable ride around town
|Some cheap-feeling materials
|Keen price point
|Patchy refinement
The Citroen C3 stands out in the supermini class for its focus on comfort and practicality, particularly in the automatic petrol version, which earned it the coveted Auto Express Supermini of the Year award in 2024.
The C3’s 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, delivering a smooth and effortless driving experience. With 108bhp, it accelerates from 0-62mph in 9.9 seconds. It’s not a car that’s built for rapid performance, but it provides enough punch for city driving and the occasional motorway stretch.
When it comes to handling, the C3 is more about comfort than sportiness. The steering is light and precise, making it easy to manoeuvre on city streets. It’s not a car that will have you attacking corners, but the soft suspension ensures a smooth, comfortable ride that soaks up bumps and rough roads.
Fuel economy is reasonable, with the petrol-auto combo returning a quoted 47.9mpg on the WLTP cycle, making it a sensible choice for those looking to keep running costs under control. The boot offers a generous 315-litre capacity, providing ample space for shopping trips or weekend getaways. And the cabin is thoughtfully designed, with clear, user-friendly controls and a spacious feel that ensures comfort for both the driver and passengers.
“Citroen’s reputation for reliability hasn’t been sensational over the years but the brand has improved greatly in recent times.” - John McIlroy, contributor, who tested the C3 in the UK
In electric form you’re looking at lower-spec versions of the Renault 5 E-Tech, or the Hyundai Inster as rivals for the e-C3. In petrol form, consider the MG3, or a Dacia Sandero instead of the C3.
4. Mercedes S-Class
- Price from £112,895
- Best for luxury
The Mercedes S-Class is precisely the type of car that the automatic gearbox was initially intended for. Designed to isolate the driver from the taxing elements of driving, the latest S-Class is soothing and brimming with tech, not least its hyper-advanced nine-speed automatic gearbox.
The torque converter unit switches between ratios almost imperceptibly, and Mercedes’ engineers have honed its software calibration to impressive effect. Unless you’re pushing hard – which, let’s face it, isn’t a common occurrence in an S-Class – the gearbox doesn’t allow the engine to stray into noisy territory. That’s a good thing, because the S-Class cuts out tyre roar and harshness from the road beautifully, and any rough edges would emerge very quickly.
Diesel versions of the S-Class are capable of quite remarkable economy, into the 45mpg range, though at present Mercedes only offers the S-Class as a petrol mild hybrid, the S500, with economy just shy of 33mpg. A plug-in S580e was also available for a time with up to 68 miles of EV range.
The interior looks more spectacular than ever, thanks in part to Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment touchscreen. It feels modern and intuitive, although the S-Class’s cabin quality falls slightly short of its predecessors in some places. Rear passengers can really luxuriate in space though, especially given the S-Class is currently available only in long-wheelbase form.
“The S-Class is a supremely luxurious, refined and technology-laden conveyance for affluent and successful individuals” – Max Adams, online reviews editor, drove the S-Class in the UK
Mercedes offers a fully electric alternative in the form of the EQS, but the BMW i7 is hard to beat in this class and the Audi A8 is a fine luxury car too. For a very different luxury feel, consider the Bentley Flying Spur, too.
5. MG3
- Price from £18,995
The MG3 has just received a radical redesign, and it’s safe to say the small hybrid supermini is not only a significant improvement over the previous generation, but it is now one of the best examples in its class – both in terms of its generous equipment and high-tech hybrid system.
The MG3 uses a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor. Like most hybrids, it’s an automatic – the engine actually uses a three-speed transmission, which sounds a bit 1960s, but since the MG3 drives predominantly using its electric motor, and the engine is called upon as both a generator and for extra performance, it’s pretty smooth.
In town is where the efficient hybrid system can work its magic, with well over 60mpg possible (officially, MG claims 64.2mpg). Not only will it cost you pennies to run, but the MG3 is also one of the cheapest hybrid cars currently on the market, one of the cheapest automatics, and easily the most powerful new car under £20k, with 192bhp.
The interior feels much like other recent MGs, which means it’s easy on the eye and quality is generally good, but finding cheaper-feeling plastics isn’t difficult. The infotainment system isn’t the best in this class either, though it’s easy enough to bypass with phone mirroring. It lacks a split-folding rear seat too, but passenger space, and the 293-litre boot, are both decent.
“That the MG3 is fun, fast and frugal while vastly undercutting pretty much every other rival on price makes it a proper supermini star.” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, road tested the MG3 in the UK
The MG3 has performance to dust a Renault Clio E-Tech, with similar economy, yet is priced closer to a Suzuki Swift or Dacia Sandero.
6. Dacia Duster
- Price from £24,830
The Dacia Duster Hybrid is a straightforward, no-frills SUV that gets the essentials right. Starting at £24,350, the Hybrid 1.6 automatic offers a practical option for those looking for a family SUV with an automatic gearbox.
Cheaper models are available with a manual transmission, but the automatic hybrid remains a practical choice for those seeking convenience. It’s a pretty clever system, using a 1.6-litre engine in conjunction with both a propulsion motor and a regeneration/starter motor, though the way the engine kicks in and out isn’t as smooth as some hybrids. The ride is comfortable and stable, offering a solid option for both city commuting and longer motorway trips.
The Duster focuses on efficiency rather than performance too, producing a quoted 56.5mpg (WLTP) and delivering steady acceleration (0-62mph in 10.1 seconds) that’s more than enough for everyday driving.
Inside, the Duster’s cabin is simple but functional. While it might not feature luxurious materials, it is designed with durability and ease of use in mind, offering plenty of room for passengers and cargo. The boot is a generous 594 litres in size, and the seats are comfortable for long drives.
“The Dacia Duster has always delivered its own unique charm in a class where many cars try to be sporty or aggressive.” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, road tested the Duster in the UK
The Duster punches well above its weight in terms of what you get for the money. Only the Citroen C3 Aircross really gets close to offering the same value, or possibly the Suzuki Vitara.
7. Skoda Octavia
- Price from £29,660
The Volkswagen Group played an enormous role in bringing dual-clutch gearboxes to the mainstream, and now its DSG transmission can be found across its sports cars, SUVs and commercial vehicles. It's also found a home in the Skoda Octavia, which has long been one of its most compelling products.
It works as effectively here as it does in other VW Group vehicles, and matches well with both the Octavia’s diesel and petrol engines. It’s almost as smooth as a torque-converter auto when ambling around yet snaps between gears quickly when you need it to. This intuitive feel is matched by the Octavia’s driving characteristics as a whole: from the 1.5 TSI to the 2.0 TDI, and to the way it steers, rides, and handles, it’s an easy car to get on with.
Octavias don’t typically cost much to run either. Some of that is down to their seemingly long-lasting reliability, but a range of frugal engines helps too. While there’s no plug-in model (which may rule it out as a company car), 57mpg economy for the TSI and up to 66mpg with the TDI will keep fuel bills low.
With an enormous 600-litre boot and impressive rear cabin space, the Octavia is one of the most versatile hatchbacks available too, and it feels built to last over many years of family duties.
“If you need a hugely practical family car that’s comfortable, refined, good to drive and well-equipped, then the Octavia should be near the top of your shopping list.” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, road tested the Octavia in the UK
Price-wise the Octavia is similar to Volkswagen Golfs and Peugeot 308s, but size-wise you need to look to bigger hatches like the Honda Civic, or even estates, to get close.
8. Toyota Corolla
- Price from £30,795
The 12th-generation Toyota Corolla has been quietly impressive since it went on sale in 2019 – its sophisticated TNGA platform, peerless reliability and fuel-sipping efficiency won us over immediately.
Toyota’s hybrids have typically used an ‘e-CVT’ transmission. It’s mechanically different from a traditional CVT, but the droning, noisy acceleration was often very similar. Toyota has fixed this in recent years however and in 2023, the Corolla’s e-CVT got much crisper throttle response, with revs that don’t flare up as quickly in normal driving. It’s also grippy and willing in corners, although this isn’t at the expense of comfort. Bumps and imperfections are smothered nicely, and in typical Toyota fashion, there’s a sense of solidity throughout the car.
Toyota claims that over 60mpg is possible, too, in both the 138bhp 1.8-litre hybrid, and the 176bhp 2.0-litre model, which also has a pretty decent turn of pace with 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds. Longer term, costs shouldn’t escalate much either, thanks to Toyota, the Corolla, and Toyota hybrids’ reputation for reliability.
Toyota’s infotainment tech has fallen short of class leaders in the past, but the facelift’s new 10.5-inch touchscreen set-up is a huge improvement. Passenger and boot space is tighter than you’ll find in a Golf, though the Touring Sports estate goes some way to fixing that.
“Toyota’s faithful ‘self-charging’ hybrid running gear continues to promise lower running costs and superior fuel economy compared to the traditional petrol hatchbacks” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who tested the Corolla in the UK.
The Honda Civic is one of the best hybrid family cars around, but also consider plug-in versions of the Volkswagen Golf, which offer an impressively long EV range, as alternatives to the Corolla.
9. Renault Clio
- Price from £21,895
It’s safe to say that the Renault Clio is one of the best small cars you can buy, and we’re such a fan of the French supermini that it won our Supermini of the Year award in 2022. So it’s no surprise that the Renault Clio is also one of our favourite automatic cars in E-Tech hybrid form.
The E-Tech uses a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which is supplemented by two electric motors and drives through an innovative clutchless automatic gearbox. It sounds awfully complex, but in reality, the set-up feels reassuringly familiar for anyone who has driven a hybrid-powered hatch. Electric drive helps it feel peppy, backed up by direct steering, a composed ride, and agile handling.
Economy is good too. When we pitted the Clio against its Toyota Yaris hybrid rival, we managed to achieve 58.5mpg, so if you’re predominantly driving around town then you could see a figure well over 60mpg.
The cabin is neatly designed and well-built. Renault’s infotainment is easy to get your head around too, and the brand makes it easy to turn off unwanted driver assistance features. Space front and rear is decent for this class, and its 391-litre boot is one of the biggest in the class.
“A high-quality and well-equipped item despite its competitive pricing, the Clio feels as refined as much larger hatchbacks and handles well, too.” – Ellis Hyde, news reporter, road tested the Clio in the UK
While smaller than it used to be, the supermini segment is still a busy one: consider the Toyota Yaris, MG3 and Honda Jazz as some hybrid alternatives.
10. Bentley Continental GT
- Price from £235,845
The Bentley Continental GT in hybrid form blends luxury and performance seamlessly. Its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, paired with an electric motor, maintains the elegance and dynamic performance of the petrol version, now with up to 50 miles of electric-only driving.
Whether cruising in near silence or unleashing its full 771bhp output, the Continental GT hybrid delivers an exhilarating yet refined driving experience. The eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox perfectly complements the hybrid powertrain, offering smooth, rapid shifts for seamless transitions between power delivery. It contributes significantly to the car’s overall luxury feel, with gear changes that are almost imperceptible and maintain comfort during everyday driving.
Hybrid power is used more for performance here than economy, though the claimed 27.4mpg really doesn’t seem bad for the GT’s blistering performance. The 29g/km CO2 figure, courtesy of that electric running, is even better – if you’re jammy enough to run a Conti GT as a company car, you’re looking at a Benefit-in-Kind band of just 9%.
Inside, the craftsmanship remains impeccable, with rich leather, wood veneers and modern tech. The Continental GT also has a generous 260-litre boot, providing ample space for those who demand both style and practicality without compromising on elegance.
“Electric assistance helps the V8 engine feel extraordinarily powerful and responsive, while retaining a burbly, menacing character.” – Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer, drove the X7 on its launch event.
There’s very little to directly compare with the Continental GT, but the Aston Martin DB12, Ferrari Roma, and Maserati GranTurismo are all big, powerful front-engined grand tourers of note.
