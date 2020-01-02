Best automatic cars to buy 2025

In the past, automatic gearboxes were often criticised for diluting the driving experience, lacking the engagement and control provided by a manual. Early systems were slow to respond and best suited to leisurely cruising in luxury cars. Over time, however, technology has dramatically improved the functionality. Now, automatic transmissions are widely available in everything from compact superminis and family SUVs to high-end sports cars and the greatest supercars, offering drivers a genuinely desirable alternative to the manual experience.

Modern automatic gearboxes are smoother and faster than ever before, thanks to refined engineering and clever programming. High-performance sports cars, for example, now feature gearboxes capable of swapping ratios faster than most humans could manage with a manual. At the other end of the spectrum, family-friendly automatics are now more refined at lower speeds, offering greater comfort in urban settings or stop-start traffic. There’s also a wide variety of systems available, from fuel-saving CVTs to dual-clutch set-ups designed for rapid gear changes.

Different automatic technologies are suited to different tasks, whether that’s prioritising fuel economy, ease of use or outright performance. For many drivers, the convenience of an automatic – particularly in modern traffic conditions – is undeniable. While manuals still have their place, automatics are no longer the compromise they once were, instead offering a practical and, in some cases, more enjoyable way to tackle daily driving, especially in the best automatic cars we feature below.

Compare the best automatic cars to buy

We road test and rate every new car in the context of rival models, to see how every car performs against tough competition. Below we’ve ranked our top ten automatic cars, and the table below shows you our performance ratings, plus the price of the most affordable automatic variant, the 0-62mph time of the quickest automatic model in the range, and combined WLTP economy for the most efficient version.

Rank Name Prices from Engines, performance & drive rating (out of 5) Overall Auto Express star rating (out of 5) 0-62mph time (seconds) Max. WLTP combined efficiency/range 1 BMW 3 Series £41,220 4.7 4.5 4.4 42.8mpg 2 Porsche 911 £103,700 4.7 4.5 2.7 26.2mpg 3 Citroen C3 £20,115 4.0 4.0 10.1 199 miles 4 Mercedes S-Class £112,895 3.8 4.0 3.3 44.8mpg 5 MG3 £18,995 4.7 5.0 8.0 64.2mpg 6 Dacia Duster £24,830 3.8 4.5 10.1 56.5mpg 7 Skoda Octavia £29,660 4.2 4.5 6.4 62.8mpg 8 Toyota Corolla £30,795 4.0 4.0 7.4 64.2mpg 9 Renault Clio £21,895 4.5 4.5 9.3 67.3mpg 10 Bentley Continental GT £235,845 5.0 4.5 3.2 27.4mpg

1. BMW 3 Series

Price from £41,220

Best all-round automatic car

Pros Cons Great to drive High list prices Excellent infotainment Steering slightly lifeless Frugal yet potent engines Plug-in hybrid is costlier to run than rivals

BMW appears to be trading on wacky, controversial styling as of late, but the latest 3 Series remains resolutely sensible – and brilliant.