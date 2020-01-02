Best diesel cars 2025

Sales of diesel-powered cars have been declining for the past few years, with some manufacturers dropping these engines from certain model line-ups altogether. However, the best diesel cars still offer advantages in fuel economy and CO2 emissions over petrol-engined cars, making them a sensible choice for some buyers – and particularly for people who need a larger car and cover higher mileages. The smooth, muscular power delivery of a diesel engine really comes into its own on longer journeys, as does the long driving range.

With that in mind, check out what we think are the top 10 best diesel cars on sale now. They offer a great combination of low running costs and superb performance...

Compare the best diesel cars

You can find our ratings for the top 10 diesel cars using the table below, along with our scores and official ratings for each model's efficiency. Scroll down or use the links to read our verdicts on each car...

1. Skoda Octavia

Prices from £30,000

Pros Cons Keenly priced

Great practicality

Solid interior quality Not the most fun to drive

Slow 114bhp model

Over-reliance on touchscreen

The Skoda Octavia was crowned Family Car of the Year at our 2024 New Car Awards, with the hatchback offering a unique mix of efficient engines, a practical cabin, great technology and – as the Czech brand does so often – a focus on value for money.