Best diesel cars 2025
Diesel power strikes a balance between performance and fuel economy, and these are the best diesel cars you can buy
Sales of diesel-powered cars have been declining for the past few years, with some manufacturers dropping these engines from certain model line-ups altogether. However, the best diesel cars still offer advantages in fuel economy and CO2 emissions over petrol-engined cars, making them a sensible choice for some buyers – and particularly for people who need a larger car and cover higher mileages. The smooth, muscular power delivery of a diesel engine really comes into its own on longer journeys, as does the long driving range.
With that in mind, check out what we think are the top 10 best diesel cars on sale now. They offer a great combination of low running costs and superb performance...
Compare the best diesel cars
You can find our ratings for the top 10 diesel cars using the table below, along with our scores and official ratings for each model's efficiency. Scroll down or use the links to read our verdicts on each car...
|Rank
|Car
|Price from
|Overall rating
|MPG, CO2 and running costs (out of 5)
|Max. WLTP combined efficiency
|1
|Skoda Octavia
|£30,000
|4.5
|4.2
|66.2mpg
|2
|Mercedes C-Class
|£47,500
|4
|4
|62.8mpg
|3
|Audi A5
|£48,000
|4
|3.5
|58.9mpg
|4
|Mercedes E-Class
|£58,000
|4
|4
|58.9mpg
|5
|Skoda Kodiaq
|£40,000
|4.5
|4.3
|53.2mpg
|6
|Mercedes S-Class
|£100,000
|4
|3.5
|45.6mpg
|7
|Land Rover Defender
|£60,000
|4.5
|3.5
|33.2mpg
|8
|Skoda Superb
|£36,000
|4.5
|4.3
|57.9mpg
|9
|Volkswagen Golf
|£30,000
|4
|4
|64.2mpg
|10
|Kia Sorento
|£42,500
|4
|4
|43.5mpg
1. Skoda Octavia
- Prices from £30,000
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The Skoda Octavia was crowned Family Car of the Year at our 2024 New Car Awards, with the hatchback offering a unique mix of efficient engines, a practical cabin, great technology and – as the Czech brand does so often – a focus on value for money.
The car was facelifted in 2024, but the crucial elements behind the Octavia’s success remain. First and foremost, the 2.0-litre diesel engine available in the line-up comes in two states of tune: a lower-powered, 114bhp version that’s capable of up to 66.2mpg, or a 148bhp alternative with a DSG automatic gearbox that still achieves 63.2mpg. The 0-62mph sprint takes 10.4 and 8.5 seconds respectively, and while the turn of speed won’t blow you away, there’s more than enough performance for everyday driving in either model.
Inside, passenger space is excellent, with plenty of legroom and headroom throughout. The boot is an impressive size too, measuring 600 litres even with the rear seats in place. Should you drop those down, capacity rises to 1,555 litres.
“If you need a hugely practical family car that’s comfortable, refined, good to drive and well-equipped, then the Octavia should be near the top of your shopping list.” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, drove the Octavia in the UK
2. Mercedes C-Class
- Prices from £47,500
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
In most comparisons of compact executive cars, the BMW 3 Series tends to have a small edge over the Mercedes C-Class. But among current models, it’s Mercedes that has the edge with diesel. Fine though BMW’s four-pot diesel is, the 2.0-litre mild hybrid in the C220d offers truly remarkable real-world fuel economy, giving it the edge for us.
Official combined economy is 62.8mpg (the more powerful C300d is impressive too at 54.3mpg) but on a steady motorway run you can expect even more, with effortless torque, long gearing, and excellent aerodynamics making the C-Class a real fuel-sipper. It’s no slouch either, with 197bhp at its disposal and a 0-62mph time of 7.3 seconds.
And of course, the C-Class is a fine car in its own right too, with composed handling, a smooth ride, and a cabin that takes more than a little inspiration from the S-Class flagship, with plenty of tech and great seat comfort.
“It offers sharp styling, heavily inspired by its bigger E-Class sibling, outstanding levels of comfort and strong on-board technology. The exceptional interior quality also puts much more expensive models to shame.” – Shane Wilkinson, senior content editor, drove the C-Class in the UK
3. Audi A5
- Prices from £48,000
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Say goodbye to the Audi A4, as it’s now called the Audi A5. Yes, we know there was an A5 before, but the latest hatch-backed compact exec effectively replaces both model lines. Knowing that diesel remains popular in this class, the A5 retains a 2.0-litre, 201bhp turbocharged four-cylinder diesel, available in both front-wheel drive and with Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system.
Economy is the obvious benefit of these models, with up to 58.9mpg in two-wheel drive form and 55.3mpg as the quattro. Not quite enough to match the C-Class above for sheer frugality, but it’ll keep fuel costs low and with a 61-litre fuel tank, 700 miles without stopping for fuel should be well within reach – diesels may not be as efficient as electric vehicles, but if you just want to crack on and cover distance, they’re still largely unmatched.
The new A5 keeps traditional Audi traits like a well-built interior (though it’s a little heavy on the screens these days), and the hatchback layout makes it more practical than the old saloon. There’s still an Avant estate too if you need even more space.
“The experience behind the wheel won’t tempt keener drivers, but the A5 doubles down on being a high-quality, solid and sensible car with smart looks and better legroom (although not headroom) for rear passengers.” – Paul Barker, editor, drove the A5 in the UK
4. Mercedes E-Class
- Prices from £58,000
- Best diesel-powered executive car
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The Mercedes E-Class and diesel power go hand in hand — which is something you’d expect, given how popular it’s been with taxi drivers over the decades. Unlike the BMW 5 Series, which has abandoned diesel engines in its latest form, the E-Class continues to offer a diesel option in mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid guises.
The mild-hybrid E 220 d is a great car, thanks to its frugal engine that will return 58.9mpg in the basic AMG Line trim. Around town, you can hear the diesel engine, but it settles down at speed – and, along with an 855-mile range, makes the E-Class a wonderful long-distance cruiser.
“The Mercedes E-Class is something of a lifeline for buyers needing a car that can travel huge distances in comfort and without having to stop often for fuel.” – Dean Gibson, senior test editor, drove the E-Class in the UK.
5. Skoda Kodiaq
- Prices from £40,000
- Best equipped
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
It’s no surprise to see the second of three Skodas in this list, given that all three come with the same 148bhp 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine. While it’s offered in a few Volkswagen Group cars, you get more for your money with the Skoda-badged offerings.
Indeed, the Skoda Kodiaq diesel is offered in five or seven-seat guises, so those with big families will be well catered for here. Thanks to the engine’s strong torque, the Skoda doesn’t feel particularly underpowered, either, despite its size and weight. The 53.2mpg economy figure (51.7mpg in the seven-seater) is impressive, too.
“The Kodiaq is spacious, efficient and features plenty of clever touches, while the cabin has taken a step upmarket when compared with the first model.” – Dean Gibson, senior test editor, drove the Kodiaq in the UK
6. Mercedes S-Class
- Prices from £100,000
- Most refined
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Massive road presence and a cosseting interior mean the Mercedes S-Class is a top luxury car, and it's at its best in diesel guise: if you want the ultimate in luxury driving, then look no further.
Mercedes does offer a hybrid S-Class as a true economy champ, but the hybrid powertrain isn't as well suited to the car as this diesel engine. The 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder is super-smooth yet seriously quick, with 0-62mph taking just 6.4 seconds – quite a feat in a car weighing nearly two tonnes. Yet driven carefully it will return 42.8mpg.
Whatever guise the S-Class is in, it irons out any imperfections in the road. Sophisticated technology 'reads' the road ahead and is able to prep the air suspension for upcoming bumps. This really is one of the most comfortable cars short of a Rolls-Royce Phantom.
The Mercedes S-Class has always been a showcase for the absolute latest technology and this one doesn't disappoint, with two 12-inch screens in the dash, mobile data, optional night vision, and reclining rear seats. Plus in an industry first, there isn't a single filament lightbulb on the car.
“The S-Class is a supremely luxurious, refined and technology-laden conveyance for affluent and successful individuals, and the current seventh-generation car has a bold face that enhances its opulent style.” – Max Adams, online reviews editor, drove the Kodiaq in the UK
7. Land Rover Defender
- Prices from £60,000
- Go-anywhere ability
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Land Rover silenced the doubters, producing a Defender worthy of its predecessor’s famous name. It’s clearly a more technologically advanced and luxurious car, but it hasn’t lost any of its character or core attributes, which means the Defender is equally at home on the steepest of muddy slopes or in the urban jungle.
While die-hard Landie fans have moaned about the price and luxuriousness of the new Defender, the current car is worlds apart from its agricultural predecessor. The diesel-powered mild-hybrid D350 edition is no slouch, with the three-door Defender 90 S managing the 0-62mph sprint in just 6.2 seconds. Even the huge 130 model takes only 7.1 seconds, and both versions return around 33mpg.
While the CO2 emissions are relatively high – the D350 emits 221g/km – those looking for a practical, incredibly competent off-roader are in the right place.
“Core to the Defender’s appeal is, of course, its off-road ability, which very few SUVs can match. Although a true 4x4, it also works well as a family car and looks the part in the most upmarket environments.” – Alastair Crooks, senior news reporter, drove the Defender in the UK
8. Skoda Superb
- Prices from £36,000
- Best for boot space
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The latest Skoda Superb picks up where the third-generation model left off. Skoda set about improving the car’s boot space (now a whopping 645 litres for the hatch and 690 litres for the estate) and adding a flashier, tech-filled cabin.
Thankfully, there are still diesel options available, with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TDI putting out either 148bhp or 190bhp. The lower-powered version is able to reach 57.6mpg, but the more powerful model fares a bit worse at 47.9mpg. The estate version is only slightly more thirsty at 55.4mpg, and on long journeys you can expect a figure much closer to 60mpg. At this kind of economy, you can expect a real-world range of 800 miles or more – enough to get from London to Edinburgh and back on one tank.
“Both the king-size hatchback and massively practical estate car versions are comfortable, hugely spacious, and offer a well-finished interior at an affordable price.” – Ellis Hyde, news reporter, drove the Superb in the UK
9. Volkswagen Golf
- Prices from £30,000
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf didn’t endear itself to us as much as its predecessor when it launched with its annoying touch-sensitive buttons. The facelift that arrived in 2024 got rid of the haptic controls on the steering wheel for some good old-fashioned physical buttons, and while the touch-sensitive slider remains under the central touchscreen it is at least backlit these days.
What we’ve always liked about the current Golf is the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine. Available in 114bhp form in Match trim or in R-Line trim for the more powerful 148bhp version, they’ll return a very impressive 63.5mpg and 60.5mpg respectively. While its CO2 emissions won’t make it very popular with company car users, as a private buy its miserly consumption will keep running costs about as low as anything this side of an electric car.
“As ever, the Golf strikes a fair balance between comfort and performance, with a well-judged ride that can smooth out rough surfaces (although bigger wheels will tend to negate this).” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, drove the Golf in the UK
10. Kia Sorento
- Prices from £42,500
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The Kia Sorento is a rare example of a car being offered with petrol hybrid, plug-in hybrid and diesel powertrains. Each has its own merit, but the diesel seems well suited to the relaxed, comfortable driving experience of the Sorento.
The 2.2-litre four-cylinder unit puts out 190bhp and a meaty 440Nm of torque. It’s not especially quick, but like a lot of diesels, what it does well is tow. Where the Sorento PHEV and HEV versions have towing limits of 1,010kg and 1,110kg respectively, the diesel will pull up to 2,500kg. Economy’s not bad either considering the Sorento’s size, with a claimed 43.5mpg combined in basic ‘2’ trim. It’s a figure we were able to fairly easily replicate when we tested the car, too.
“Over the years, the Kia Sorento has evolved from being a large, practical and cheap family SUV into a large, practical and classy one.” – Alastair Crooks, senior news reporter, drove the Sorento in the UK.
The challenges facing diesel
Today's diesel cars are a far cry from the noisy, rattly, smoky diesels of old. They use clever particulate filters and additional measures that are designed to cut exhaust emissions, and one study has estimated that you would need to put 42 million new diesel cars on the road to match a coal-fired power station for harmful nitrogen oxide emissions.
That hasn’t stopped the UK government from introducing schemes like the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) in London as a deterrent for drivers of high-polluting vehicles. Unfortunately for drivers of most diesel cars registered before 2016, their cars don’t meet the standards set by Euro 6 and they’ll need to pay to enter the ULEZ zone. Every new diesel car on sale today is Euro 6 compliant and increasing numbers are also compliant with the tougher RDE2 real-world emissions standards.
The reputation of diesel wasn't helped by Volkswagen and the Dieselgate scandal. The manufacturer fitted devices to some of its TDI engines to achieve better emissions results in lab tests than were possible in everyday driving. The resulting scandal pushed through the introduction of the more representative WLTP and RDE emissions tests that give a closer indication of the fuel economy and emissions a car will produce in the real world. But even the VW story was concentrated on older diesel engines, and the current ones are just as clean and efficient as those made by rivals.
As part of the fallout of the diesel backlash, some manufacturers have rolled back on the number of diesel models they offer. Small diesel engined cars in particular are becoming rare with hybrid and electric technology taking over. On the whole, however, a diesel car is still a sound choice for the new car buyer with the right usage patterns.
Should you buy a diesel car?
Our top 10 diesel cars offer smooth driving, great efficiency and plenty of power for every day needs, although you should still consider whether a diesel model suits you. If you do lots of short, urban low-speed journeys, then you won't be getting the best from a diesel, and a petrol, hybrid or electric car might be a better bet. That’s part of the reason why so few small cars are offered with diesel engines today.
Diesel is still the engine of choice if you cover longer distances, as it's more fuel efficient than an equivalent petrol, while the torque of a diesel engine means they're well suited to towing, but without harming fuel economy too severely.
Best diesel automatics
Given the kind of long distance driving at which diesel cars excel, automatic gearboxes are a very popular choice. The user-friendliness of a smooth self-shifting gearbox is great whether you’re cruising on the motorway or snarled up in an urban traffic jam. Our picks of the diesel models on sale today include numerous models with automatic gearboxes that will take even more of the strain out of your daily driving.
