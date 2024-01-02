Skoda Octavia’s 2024 facelift to be uncovered this month

The Skoda Octavia is one of our favourite cars here at Auto Express, winning our coveted Car of the Year Award in 2020 and our Estate Car of the Year prize in 2022, but it’s set to get even better thanks to a mid-life facelift.

Skoda’s focus has been on launching the all-new Superb and Kodiaq in recent months, not to mention the extension of its all-electric range with the incoming Elroq. For now however, attention will turn to the popular Octavia as it is set to be revealed in February with a new look.

We can expect the hatchback and the Estate to incorporate the same tweaks to the bumpers front and rear, plus a slightly different rear-light signature. A hot vRS model will also make use of the mid-life refresh, retaining the current car’s larger alloy wheels, bespoke bodykit and red accents throughout. The launch of the facelifted Octavia vRS may well coincide with the arrival of the very first Skoda Superb vRS later on this year.

Within the wider VW Group, the facelifted Volkswagen Golf Mk8 recently appeared at the beginning of 2024, and we expect the two cars to use much of the same interior technology. Skoda will likely adopt a traditional approach to cabin design, though; retaining physical switches for the climate controls and a number of other functions - something Volkswagen has reverted to with the latest Golf.