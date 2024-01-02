Skoda Octavia’s 2024 facelift to be uncovered this month
The award-winning family car will get a new look and updated technology
The Skoda Octavia is one of our favourite cars here at Auto Express, winning our coveted Car of the Year Award in 2020 and our Estate Car of the Year prize in 2022, but it’s set to get even better thanks to a mid-life facelift.
Skoda’s focus has been on launching the all-new Superb and Kodiaq in recent months, not to mention the extension of its all-electric range with the incoming Elroq. For now however, attention will turn to the popular Octavia as it is set to be revealed in February with a new look.
We can expect the hatchback and the Estate to incorporate the same tweaks to the bumpers front and rear, plus a slightly different rear-light signature. A hot vRS model will also make use of the mid-life refresh, retaining the current car’s larger alloy wheels, bespoke bodykit and red accents throughout. The launch of the facelifted Octavia vRS may well coincide with the arrival of the very first Skoda Superb vRS later on this year.
Within the wider VW Group, the facelifted Volkswagen Golf Mk8 recently appeared at the beginning of 2024, and we expect the two cars to use much of the same interior technology. Skoda will likely adopt a traditional approach to cabin design, though; retaining physical switches for the climate controls and a number of other functions - something Volkswagen has reverted to with the latest Golf.
The Octavia’s 10-inch central touchscreen, could be replaced by a 10.4-inch touchscreen or even a 12.9-inch unit in higher-spec versions - should it borrow the same set up from the facelifted Golf. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity will remain, but we expect tweaks to the infotainment display, albeit limited to new graphics or menus.
As for the powertrains, given that the Octavia sits on the same MQB platform as the VW Golf, there’s no chance of an all-electric Octavia just yet. The cheapest versions will most likely stick with the 108bhp, 1.0-litre petrol three-cylinder unit, while those with the seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox will also benefit from fuel-saving mild-hybrid technology. A more powerful 148bhp 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder will also be offered.
Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology has featured on the current Octavia since 2020. The new Skoda Superb PHEV has a larger 25.7kWh battery, but it’s unlikely we’ll see this carried over to Octavia, although modest increases in range and efficiency aren’t out of the question. The Golf plug-in hybrid models recently received a battery expansion from 10.6kWh to 19.7kWh and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see this unit used for the Octavia PHEV to increase its range from 35-40 miles up to around 60 miles.
As we’ve seen with the new Superb and Kodiaq, Skoda hasn’t forgotten about diesels. With the Octavia we expect to see the same selection of 2.0-litre turbocharged diesels with either 114bhp, 148bhp or 197bhp. The mix of petrol, diesel and PHEV vRS models should also be carried over.
Pricing won’t be announced until later in the year, but there will probably be a small increase over the current Octavia’s starting figure of just less than £26,000. Estate models will continue to command a premium of around £1,000.
