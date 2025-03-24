The all-new Smart #2 is on track to make its world debut at the 2026 Paris Motor Show in October, as the brand readies the next evolution of its iconic, super-compact city car.

The makers of this pint-sized runabout are promising “unmatched urban agility” for conquering even the most congested cities, but also impressive levels of refinement, quality and stability for a city-focused car.

Smart is looking to perfect the #2’s chassis, particularly its suspension and steering set-up, with this latest round of testing. Meanwhile, the engineers have been working to find the right tyres to deliver an optimal balance between low rolling resistance for maximum range and noise reduction.

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These images of the new Smart #2 being put through its paces also give us our best look yet at the upmarket Renault Twingo rival, while the brand says it’s reinventing its famous two-seater city car, the ForTwo, we feel like we’re suffering from deja vu. Because the new one looks incredibly similar to its predecessor.

The monobox shape, almost non-existent overhangs, angry expression on the front, wheels pushed right out to the corners of the car and even the bulging wheelarches were all elements that also defined its predecessor. However, the design has been refined and is supposed to stay true to the brand’s new philosophy of ‘Love, Pure, Unexpected’.