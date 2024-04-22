New Subaru Outback Touring X is one of the rarest Subarus ever

If you want a car that’s as rare as a Gordon Murray T.50, but you don’t want to spend £2.8m, Subaru has the answer for you with the new Outback Touring X. Limited to just 100 units in the UK, this latest version of Subaru’s estate will be available to order from 1 May.

Sitting at the top of the Outback Touring range, the X Limited Edition comes with Geyser Blue Metallic paint, 18-inch alloy wheels finished in dark metallic paint, crystal black door mirrors, black roof rails and gloss black accents on the front grille and lower bumper.

Inside there’s Nappa leather upholstery, front and rear heated seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, sunroof and a reversing camera. There’s also an 11.6-inch touchscreen in the centre of the dash with in-built sat-nav along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. An 11-speaker Harman Kardon sound system also features.

As standard, the Outback gets Subaru’s ‘EyeSight’ driver attention assist technology, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, adaptive headlights, keyless go and dual-zone automatic air-conditioning. The Outback is also only offered in the estate body style.

The Limited Edition gets the standard-fit powertrain found on every other Subaru Outback with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder boxer engine (where the cylinders are horizontally-opposed to each other) with 173bhp and 235Nm of torque. There’s also Subaru’s permanent all-wheel drive system and ‘X-Mode’ selection of off-road driving modes too.

The entry-level Limited version of the Outback kicks off at £36,990, although this ultra-exclusive Touring X limited edition is priced at £43,635.

