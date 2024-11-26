Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

ZEV mandate review expected, as UK car industry bites back

The Government is set to respond to increasing pressure from several car manufacturers

By:Tom Jervis
26 Nov 2024
Nissan Leaf charging

The government is set to announce a review of the controversial ZEV mandate after several major car manufacturers publicly expressed their concern over what has previously been described as a “hostile” business environment.

According to reports by PA Agency, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds is expected to make a speech at the annual Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders dinner on Tuesday, setting forth plans for a consultation that could help non-compliant manufacturers avoid fines.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As it stands, the UK’s ZEV (zero-emissions vehicle) mandate, which was enacted at the beginning of 2024, requires that 22 per cent of vehicles sold by each manufacturer this year must be fully electric or have zero tailpipe emissions. This threshold will rise further to 28 per cent in 2025 and keep rising each year up to 80 per cent in 2030.

Manufacturers that do not comply face hefty fines, as high as £15,000 per vehicle over and above the government’s stated quota, with Ford stating that it may resort to limiting the sales of its petrol, diesel and hybrid-powered vehicles in order to escape being penalised.

The Department of Business and Trade’s eagerly awaited review is unlikely to adjust the pre-defined thresholds, instead focusing on expanding the methods in which a manufacturer can comply; existing rules already allow firms to offset their imbalance of ICE and EV sales by purchasing credits from other companies or overdelivering on future quotas.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: “We do recognise the global challenges the industry is facing, which is why ministers have been getting around the table with key industry figures to discuss how we can ensure the transition delivers for them and the future of UK auto manufacturing.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“We’ll bring forward a consultation on our proposals in this space in due course, and how we implement the 2030 transition deadline, and ensure that voices and insights from the industry are heard every step of the way.”

All of this comes in the wake of several major automotive manufacturers cutting and threatening to cut jobs in the UK in order to save cash as they are forced to sell EVs at a loss in order to meet the government’s targets.

Vauxhall, for example, has recently closed its historic Luton manufacturing plant, citing slow EV sales and the ZEV mandate as its reasoning. This appears to mirror the rhetoric of Maria Grazia Davino, the boss of Stellantis (the owner of Vauxhall), who earlier this year cautioned the government that “if this market becomes hostile to us, we will enter an evaluation for producing elsewhere”. 

Nissan, which also produces vehicles such as the top-selling Qashqai in the UK, recently called for “urgent action from the Government by the end of the year to avoid a potentially irreversible impact on the UK automotive sector”. 

However, Professor of Business and Sustainability at Cardiff University and Director of the Centre for Automotive Industry Research, Peter Wells, warned Auto Express that any softening of the ZEV mandate “may be politically expedient, but environmentally disastrous”. 

“It cannot be emphasised enough that we really are on the brink of a catastrophic climate crisis in which the automotive industry has long been a big part of the problem, and must be part of the solution,” Wells continued. “It seems inevitable that the solution is fewer cars, smaller cars, less powerful cars, and always fully electric cars. There is a major opportunity for electric light commercial vehicles, and it is here that more government support could be justified.”

How much is your car worth? Find out with our free car valuation tool...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Tyre fuel efficiency explained: rolling resistance rating and eco tyre types in detail
Michelin tyre efficiency labels

Tyre fuel efficiency explained: rolling resistance rating and eco tyre types in detail

Here is a guide to tyre rolling resistance and the benefits of choosing eco tyres
Tips & advice
26 Nov 2024
What is RDE? Real Driving Emissions test explained
Smoking exhaust

What is RDE? Real Driving Emissions test explained

The Real Driving Emissions (RDE) test was introduced in 2017 to deliver more accurate fuel economy figures for motorists. But what is it and how does …
Tips & advice
26 Nov 2024
How to apply for ULEZ exemption
ULEZ sign

How to apply for ULEZ exemption

The ULEZ covers most of Greater London. Find out how to apply for exemption and avoid the £12.50 daily charge
Tips & advice
25 Nov 2024
Nissan calls for urgent action on ZEV mandate
Nissan Ariya - front tracking

Nissan calls for urgent action on ZEV mandate

The threat to UK jobs is laid bare as fears over the impact of ZEV mandate escalate
News
21 Nov 2024

Most Popular

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys
Opinion - Vauxhall Corsa-e

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys

Editor Paul Barker takes a closer look at our 2024 Used Car Awards
Opinion
20 Nov 2024
New BMW 3 Series to pioneer German brand’s bold design change in 2026
BMW 3 Series &#039;Neue Klasse&#039; render (watermarked) - front

New BMW 3 Series to pioneer German brand’s bold design change in 2026

The design of the EV and ICE 3 Series will remain true to the show-stopping Vision Neue Klasse concept revealed last year
News
20 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Cheap and charming Dacia Spring is a steal at £126 a month
Dacia Spring Extreme 65 - front

Car Deal of the Day: Cheap and charming Dacia Spring is a steal at £126 a month

Dinky Dacia is a cheap-as-chips EV city car – it’s our Deal of the Day for 22 November
News
22 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content