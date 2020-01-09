New Tesla Roadster delayed yet again as Musk thanks “long-suffering deposit holders”

A fresh update on the future of the Tesla Roadster was given by Elon Musk at Tesla’s annual financial conference and it’s bad news for those wishing to get behind the wheel of one anytime soon.

The second-generation Tesla Roadster was first announced seven years ago in 2017, but delays have pushed it back many times. Tesla’s CEO, Musk, said on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), last year that the Tesla Roadster’s production design is complete, and that it will be revealed at the end of 2024 and shipped the next year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Musk then revealed on the recent earnings call that development had slowed on the Roadster, stating “I’d certainly like to thank our long-suffering deposit holders of the Tesla Roadster,” and backtracked on earlier updates, saying “we are close to finalising the car’s design”.

The reasoning behind the latest round of delays is due to other models in Tesla’s line up - including the new Robotaxi. “It [the Roadster] has to come behind the things that have a more serious impact on the good of the world”, said Musk, “The Roadster is the cherry on the icing on the cake.” he continued.

What will the price and release date of the Tesla Roadster be?

The Tesla Roadster has been delayed many times since it was announced in 2017, partly due to supply chain shortages. The same happened with the brand’s Cybertruck pick-up, which has finally been launched.