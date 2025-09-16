Car Deal of the Day: Toyota C-HR is a funky fuel-sipping hybrid SUV for a low price

Good equipment levels; daring design

Fuel-sipping hybrid – 60mpg

Just £214.63 a month

Few cars combine a funky stylish design and wallet-friendly running costs as convincingly as the Toyota C-HR. It's for this reason leasing costs are usually on the steeper side, but not with this offer.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the small hybrid SUV for a stunningly cheap £214.63 a month.

It's a two-year deal that requires a £2,2929.56 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Should you need more flexibility, 8,000 miles can be arranged for just an extra tenner a month.

The original C-HR ushered-in a daring new design language for Toyota, and the current second-generation car carries this further. It looks like a funky one-off concept car that has escaped from a motor show stand, and really stands out in a sea of similarly-sized SUVs.

For this money, you will be taking the keys to an Icon model. It may be the entry-level version, but it has all the basics and a whole lot more.

Standard kit includes 17-inch alloys, auto-retracting door mirrors, keyless entry, and an eight-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration.

The stylish design is paired with a really money-saving powertrain. This deal is for the 138bhp 1.8-litre hybrid – it's a full hybrid car that slips into electric mode as frequently as possible.

Unlike the previous C-HR that had a coarse engine and CVT gearbox combo, the current model is much smoother and very refined. Better still, Toyota claims 60mpg fuel economy.

