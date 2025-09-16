Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Toyota C-HR is a funky fuel-sipping hybrid SUV for a low price

Low-running costs and head-turning styling, what’s not to love? The CH-R is our Deal of the Day for September 16

By:Ryan Birch
16 Sep 2025
Toyota C-HR 2.0 Hybrid GR Sport front cornering shot
  • Good equipment levels; daring design
  • Fuel-sipping hybrid – 60mpg
  • Just £214.63 a month 

Few cars combine a funky stylish design and wallet-friendly running costs as convincingly as the Toyota C-HR. It's for this reason leasing costs are usually on the steeper side, but not with this offer.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the small hybrid SUV for a stunningly cheap £214.63 a month

It's a two-year deal that requires a £2,2929.56 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Should you need more flexibility, 8,000 miles can be arranged for just an extra tenner a month. 

The original C-HR ushered-in a daring new design language for Toyota, and the current second-generation car carries this further. It looks like a funky one-off concept car that has escaped from a motor show stand, and really stands out in a sea of similarly-sized SUVs

For this money, you will be taking the keys to an Icon model. It may be the entry-level version, but it has all the basics and a whole lot more. 

Standard kit includes 17-inch alloys, auto-retracting door mirrors, keyless entry, and an eight-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration.

The stylish design is paired with a really money-saving powertrain. This deal is for the 138bhp 1.8-litre hybrid – it's a full hybrid car that slips into electric mode as frequently as possible. 

Unlike the previous C-HR that had a coarse engine and CVT gearbox combo, the current model is much smoother and very refined. Better still, Toyota claims 60mpg fuel economy.

Toyota C-HR 2.0 Hybrid GR Sport dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Toyota C-HR leasing offers from leading providers on our Toyota C-HR page.

Deals on Toyota C-HR rivals

Volkswagen T-Cross

Volkswagen T-Cross

New Volkswagen T-CrossFrom £247 ppm**
Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

New Nissan JukeFrom £225 ppm**
Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New Ford PumaFrom £247 ppm**

Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

