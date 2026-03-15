It’s been said that the biggest problem with the new Toyota Prius is its rear headroom. But I beg to differ. I’m five foot 10 and a bit, and as you can see, there’s plenty of space between the top of my small brain and the roof. I’ve even had passengers of six foot two in the back and neither complained, so if you’re worried about rear headroom and fancy the handsome 80mpg+ Prius, chalk that concern off the list, because I have.

Toyota Prius Excel: second fleetwatch report

With fuel prices still high, the Prius’ efficiency and quality make it feel like the answer to our problems

Advertisement - Article continues below

The more miles I do in the Toyota Prius, the more convinced I become that it is the answer to most of our problems right now. It’s good to drive, looks interesting, is spacious and extremely well made, and – on average over 2,000 miles – it’s returning more than 73mpg. My new best so far is 87.9mpg. That’s pretty significant when unleaded costs £1.60 a litre…

Toyota Prius Excel: second report

Our PHEV’s safety tech is nagging a little too often – it’s time to reach for the ‘off’ switch

Mileage: 6,770 miles

6,770 miles Efficiency: 78.2mpg

Although I wouldn’t yet say the honeymoon period is over, a couple of things about the Prius have started to irritate me of late, by far the most irksome of which is its over-zealous ADAS package.