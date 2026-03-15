Verdict

I have been well and truly uplifted by the latest Toyota Prius. It’s as economical as it is entertaining, and is a real head turner into the bargain, especially in Mustard Yellow. It’s also well made and surprisingly practical – despite being a bit short of space in its rear seats and boot. After 4,000 miles I’m quietly smitten.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mileage: 8,180 miles

8,180 miles Efficiency: 81.9mpg

Believe what you read in the press and you could be forgiven for thinking the latest Toyota Prius is not very roomy, not all that great to drive, and is not an especially good car, full stop.

But after six months and several thousand miles in this particular bright yellow Excel-spec example, I’d say most of what’s been written about the new Prius – or posted on YouTube – is wrong. Because for real-world appeal, and for real-world people, I reckon it’s as good as any hybrid car gets right now.

I’ve been quietly blown away by how good it is, even if it does have one or two faults, such as a shortage of outright headroom in the back and a boot that looks small beside some rivals.

I’d even go so far as to suggest that, for most people, it is way better to drive than it needs to be. It’s quick enough to hit 60mph in less than seven seconds and also steers, handles, stops, rides and goes far better than you’d expect from a humble Prius.