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Car Deal of the Day: Toyota Prius is a fuel-economy king for just £251 a month

The Toyota Prius is a fuel-sipping hatchback with head-turning looks. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 April.

By:George Armitage
24 Apr 2026
Toyota Prius - front cornering, close
  • Top spec Excel model
  • Good to drive; Very frugal and 52-mile EV range
  • Only £250.81 a month

The Toyota Prius did a lot to kickstart the hybrid trend, turning a futuristic form of technology into something that’s now as normal as beans on toast. 

Toyota has given its trend-setting model a welcome dose of style and desirability with the latest generation. And the best bit is that you needn’t pay through the nose to have one on your driveway.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the head-turning Prius for as little as £250.81 a month on a four-year agreement, after laying down £3,409.71 as an initial payment.

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That upfront cost is for a 12-month payment, but it might be a little too steep for some. You can revise the payment to a nine-month sum – do this and it comes to £2,784.36, with the monthly outlay only rising to £264.93.

Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but whichever upfront payment you choose, you can revise the limit to a more flexible 8,000 a year for just under £14 extra a month. 

The latest Prius only comes as a plug-in hybrid. This means a super-efficient four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to an electric motor and a battery pack. Toyota claims a range of 52 miles of pure-electric running, and the system is constantly trying to deliver the very best efficiency all of the time. 

Not only is the latest Prius the best-looking yet, but it’s also the most fun to drive. It has superb body control through twisting, country roads, and the steering is sharp and accurate. The Prius name might imply this is a car with a green conscience, but there’s some enjoyment to be had behind the wheel, too.

Toyota Prius - dashboard

This deal gets the top-spec Excel model, which gets smart-looking 19-inch alloys, a neat LED rear light bar, heated and ventilated front seats, and much more.       

 The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Toyota Prius leasing offers from leading providers on our Toyota Prius page.

Deals on Toyota Prius rivals

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla

New in-stock Toyota CorollaCash £30,845
New Toyota Corolla

Configure now

Honda Civic

Honda Civic

New in-stock Honda CivicCash £31,985Avg. savings £2,493
New Honda Civic

Configure now

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

New in-stock Volkswagen GolfCash £26,706Avg. savings £2,502
New Volkswagen Golf

Configure now

Check out the Toyota Prius deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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