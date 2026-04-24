Car Deal of the Day: Toyota Prius is a fuel-economy king for just £251 a month

Top spec Excel model

Good to drive; Very frugal and 52-mile EV range

Only £250.81 a month

The Toyota Prius did a lot to kickstart the hybrid trend, turning a futuristic form of technology into something that’s now as normal as beans on toast.

Toyota has given its trend-setting model a welcome dose of style and desirability with the latest generation. And the best bit is that you needn’t pay through the nose to have one on your driveway.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the head-turning Prius for as little as £250.81 a month on a four-year agreement, after laying down £3,409.71 as an initial payment.

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That upfront cost is for a 12-month payment, but it might be a little too steep for some. You can revise the payment to a nine-month sum – do this and it comes to £2,784.36, with the monthly outlay only rising to £264.93.

Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but whichever upfront payment you choose, you can revise the limit to a more flexible 8,000 a year for just under £14 extra a month.

The latest Prius only comes as a plug-in hybrid. This means a super-efficient four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to an electric motor and a battery pack. Toyota claims a range of 52 miles of pure-electric running, and the system is constantly trying to deliver the very best efficiency all of the time.

Not only is the latest Prius the best-looking yet, but it’s also the most fun to drive. It has superb body control through twisting, country roads, and the steering is sharp and accurate. The Prius name might imply this is a car with a green conscience, but there’s some enjoyment to be had behind the wheel, too.

This deal gets the top-spec Excel model, which gets smart-looking 19-inch alloys, a neat LED rear light bar, heated and ventilated front seats, and much more.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Toyota Prius leasing offers from leading providers on our Toyota Prius page.

Check out the Toyota Prius deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…