Car Deal of the Day: VW's Passat is a slick SUV alternative for £240 a month

Range-topping Black Edition plug-in hybrid model

Plush interior; 62-mile EV range

Only £239.24 a month

Today's deal is making us scratch our heads and wondering why anyone would choose an SUV over an estate car. Because right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car platform, you can take the keys to the super-frugal and super-plush Volkswagen Passat Black Edition plug-in hybrid for less than £240 a month.

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The Passat has been a feature of UK roads for over 50 years, and the current, estate-only model is easily one of the very best of the genre. It combines all the things that have made the Passat a winner over the past five decades, namely space and practicality, and added some style and wallet-pleasing running costs into the mix.

This deal from DreamLease only requires an initial payment of £2,870.88 to get it under way, followed by monthly payments of £239.24 for three years. That's impressive value for such a high-spec car, and makes many similarly sized SUVs seem unnecessarily expensive.

Rather pay less upfront? That's not an issue because you can knock our chosen deal's default 12-month initial payment down to nine months. Do this and the costs come to £2,308.41 and just £256.49 a month.