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Car Deal of the Day: VW's Passat is a slick SUV alternative for £240 a month

The VW Passat has been a classy choice for decades – and it’s shockingly affordable right now. It’s our Deal of the Day for 23 April.

By:George Armitage
23 Apr 2026
Volkswagen Passat Estate UK - front action
  • Range-topping Black Edition plug-in hybrid model
  • Plush interior; 62-mile EV range
  • Only £239.24 a month

Today's deal is making us scratch our heads and wondering why anyone would choose an SUV over an estate car. Because right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car platform, you can take the keys to the super-frugal and super-plush Volkswagen Passat Black Edition plug-in hybrid for less than £240 a month.

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The Passat has been a feature of UK roads for over 50 years, and the current, estate-only model is easily one of the very best of the genre. It combines all the things that have made the Passat a winner over the past five decades, namely space and practicality, and added some style and wallet-pleasing running costs into the mix.

This deal from DreamLease only requires an initial payment of £2,870.88 to get it under way, followed by monthly payments of £239.24 for three years. That's impressive value for such a high-spec car, and makes many similarly sized SUVs seem unnecessarily expensive.

Rather pay less upfront? That's not an issue because you can knock our chosen deal's default 12-month initial payment down to nine months. Do this and the costs come to £2,308.41 and just £256.49 a month.

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Mileage, on the 12-month initial payment option, is capped at 5,000 a year, but many families will need a higher allowance. You can revise the limit to 6,000 for £8.72 extra a month, or to 8,000 for £26.19.

If that's not tempting enough already, then get a load of this – this deal is for the most expensive version of the Passat. 

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The £50,655 eHybrid Black Edition is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and a 19.7kWh battery pack, giving a pure-electric range of up to 62 miles. Volkswagen claims a pretty ambitious 200-plus-mpg figure, but keep that battery topped up and you could see very high double figures depending on your driving style. 

Befitting its range-topping position, the Black Edition gets all the toys. It's based on the sporty R-Line model, so it gets that car's bodykit and adaptive suspension, and adds 19-inch alloys, 13-way massaging front seats and a titling and sliding panoramic roof into the mix. Tech-wise, there's a head-up display, 30-colour ambient lighting, and a 360-degree parking camera.

Volkswagen Passat Estate UK - dash

At 510 litres, boot space is a little down on the normal petrol-powered Passat, but it's still ample for family use. Rear space is simply enormous, and the whole cabin has a plush and upmarket feel.     

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Passat leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Passat page.

Deals on Volkswagen Passat rivals

Mercedes-Benz C Class

Mercedes-Benz C Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz C ClassCash £46,195
New Mercedes-Benz C Class

Configure now

BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

New in-stock BMW 3 SeriesCash £36,002Avg. savings £8,640
New BMW 3 Series

Configure now

Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

New in-stock Skoda SuperbCash £32,016Avg. savings £5,188
New Skoda Superb

Configure now

Check out the Volkswagen Passat deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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