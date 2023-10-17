Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Toyota Supra GRMN with big wing could get full-fat BMW M engine

Extreme Supra GRMN is on the way, and it’s been spied testing in Germany

by: Ellis Hyde
26 Mar 2024
New Toyota Supra GRMN - front cornering 14

The long-awaited Toyota Supra GRMN has been spotted putting in some laps on the Nürburgring Nordschleife race track, as the ultimate high-performance variant of Toyota’s two-seater sports car is readied to take on an array of elite track-focused sports cars, including the Alpine A110 R, Porsche Cayman GT4 and the incoming BMW M2 CS.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Obvious visual changes for the Supra GRMN will include a new bonnet with cooling ducts, more aggressive aero around the front splitter and a ‘swan neck’ rear wing. But look closer and you’ll also see a new lightweight wheel design wrapped in Michelin rubber, plus a bigger set of brakes.

The more focused Supra will get some serious chassis upgrades and appears to sit lower on its suspension, which is expected to be totally recalibrated. And of course it will wear Toyota’s GRMN badge; the abbreviation stands for “Gazoo Racing tuned by Meisters of the Nürburgring.”

What’s hiding underneath the clamshell bonnet is still a mystery, but the Supra’s BMW-derived underpinnings could mean it will feature an engine from the German firm’s famed M division for the first time.

As it stands, the six-cylinder GR Supra currently features a 334bhp turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine with the B58 designation. This engine is used in a variety of BMW models from the M340i saloon to the X7 SUV, but there has been widespread speculation that the GRMN will finally adopt a full-fat M motor.

The engine in question is likely to be the S58 unit currently in use in the M2, M3 and M4 models. In its least aggressive tune, it produces 454bhp, with further 523bhp and 542bhp outputs also available further up the range. Yet which of these will be utilised – or if it’ll mirror a BMW M tune at all – is still unknown. 

New Toyota Supra GRMN - rear action 14

The existing GR Supra is available with both a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission, with the former being torque-limited, which could decide its availability in the GRMN. In any case it will work with an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential and create a far more capable dynamic package.

The Supra GRMN should be launched later this year, but its availability here in the UK and its potential price point are still to be determined.

Looking for maximum thrills? These are the best performance cars you can buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

“The Dacia Spring might be as significant in the 21st century as the Citroen 2CV and VW Beetle were in the 20th”
Dacia Spring - opinion 2024
Opinion

“The Dacia Spring might be as significant in the 21st century as the Citroen 2CV and VW Beetle were in the 20th”

Mike Rutherford thinks many other manufacturers will have to follow the example set by Renault and Dacia when it comes to EVs
24 Mar 2024
New Volkswagen Golf Black Edition 2024 review: budget GTI hits the right notes
Volkswagen Golf Black Edition - front
Road tests

New Volkswagen Golf Black Edition 2024 review: budget GTI hits the right notes

The current Volkswagen Golf Mk8 signs off in semi-sporty style
23 Mar 2024
Huge Audi new car blitz to bring us 9 models in 2 years
Upcoming Audi models - four-way image
News

Huge Audi new car blitz to bring us 9 models in 2 years

After a quiet few years, the German giant is gearing up for its biggest product onslaught to date
25 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content