New BMW M2 CS to be the ultimate compact performance BMW

Downforce and extra venting to the engine for cooling is the order of the day at the front as we can clearly see a new splitter and bonnet. The layout for the vents in the front bumper look more intricate too. Working to BMW M’s recent CS trademarks, the bonnet is expected to be made of carbon fibre and feature a more aggressive design integrating some form of engine bay ventilation. The body itself looks to be as per the standard M2, but the boot lid is definitely new as it has a much more pronounced ducktail, not dissimilar to the latest M4 CSL . As with that car, it’s expected to be constructed from carbon.

The precise date of the BMW M2 CS’ reveal is yet to be announced, but having originally spotted it in the first half of 2023, we expect it to be unveiled in the coming months. These latest spy pictures confirm plenty of changes over the standard M2, just like on the old F87-badged M2 CS .

As we saw on the previous-generation M2 , BMW is bringing out a hotter version for its two-door sports car called the BMW M2 CS - which we’ve spotted testing ahead of its full reveal. Along with the exterior tweaks we can spot through the camouflage, performance upgrades are expected for the CS, too.

The new wheel design is also borrowed from the CSL and latest M3 CS, which on both those cars match the base M2’s 19- and 20-inch staggered diameters, wrapped in ultra-high performance Michelin rubber. While we can’t tell as much from the prototype, we suspect it’ll share a similarly aggressive suspension geometry as its larger cousins, with electronically-adjustable dampers and lowered, stiffened coil springs.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Despite being the entry-level M car in BMW’s range, the M2 packs a punch with 454bhp and 550Nm of torque from its turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine. The old CS received a bump of 40bhp and with the M3 Competition offering 503bhp (also from a turbocharged straight-six), it would seem likely the CS will receive its bigger-brother’s power plant.

The current M2 has a 0-62mph time of 4.3 seconds for the six-speed manual and 4.1 seconds for the eight-speed automatic transmission. The extra power along with expected revisions to the differential and traction and stability control systems could provide a sub four-second 0-62mph for the CS.

The interior will also pick up a few bespoke elements that should remove further weight through the use of carbon fibre and reduced sound deadening, however it's unlikely the rear seats will be removed – unless BMW M surprises us by going the whole CSL hog as per the M4.

The standard M2 is offered with the optional ‘M Race Track Package’ which includes carbon fibre seats and a carbon roof - something we expect will be standard on the CS.

More information on BMW’s hardcore M2 should be revealed soon, but for now BMW M’s got its hands busy with the new forthcoming M5 PHEV alongside its plans for an all-electric replacement for the M3.

Times are busy for BMW M, but before it turns its hands to widespread electrification, there’s still a few pure combustion superstars to come.

Click here for our list of the best performance cars on sale right now...