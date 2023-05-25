Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New BMW M2 CS to be the ultimate compact performance BMW

The BMW M2 is set to gain a more potent CS variant and it’s going to be something special.

by: Jordan Katsianis, Alastair Crooks
12 Mar 2024
BMW M2 CS11

As we saw on the previous-generation M2, BMW is bringing out a hotter version for its two-door sports car called the BMW M2 CS - which we’ve spotted testing ahead of its full reveal. Along with the exterior tweaks we can spot through the camouflage, performance upgrades are expected for the CS, too. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The precise date of the BMW M2 CS’ reveal is yet to be announced, but having originally spotted it in the first half of 2023, we expect it to be unveiled in the coming months. These latest spy pictures confirm plenty of changes over the standard M2, just like on the old F87-badged M2 CS

Downforce and extra venting to the engine for cooling is the order of the day at the front as we can clearly see a new splitter and bonnet. The layout for the vents in the front bumper look more intricate too. Working to BMW M’s recent CS trademarks, the bonnet is expected to be made of carbon fibre and feature a more aggressive design integrating some form of engine bay ventilation. The body itself looks to be as per the standard M2, but the boot lid is definitely new as it has a much more pronounced ducktail, not dissimilar to the latest M4 CSL. As with that car, it’s expected to be constructed from carbon. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The new wheel design is also borrowed from the CSL and latest M3 CS, which on both those cars match the base M2’s 19- and 20-inch staggered diameters, wrapped in ultra-high performance Michelin rubber. While we can’t tell as much from the prototype, we suspect it’ll share a similarly aggressive suspension geometry as its larger cousins, with electronically-adjustable dampers and lowered, stiffened coil springs. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Despite being the entry-level M car in BMW’s range, the M2 packs a punch with 454bhp and 550Nm of torque from its turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine. The old CS received a bump of 40bhp and with the M3 Competition offering 503bhp (also from a turbocharged straight-six), it would seem likely the CS will receive its bigger-brother’s power plant. 

The current M2 has a 0-62mph time of 4.3 seconds for the six-speed manual and 4.1 seconds for the eight-speed automatic transmission. The extra power along with expected revisions to the differential and traction and stability control systems could provide a sub four-second 0-62mph for the CS. 

BMW M2 CS - side11

The interior will also pick up a few bespoke elements that should remove further weight through the use of carbon fibre and reduced sound deadening, however it's unlikely the rear seats will be removed – unless BMW M surprises us by going the whole CSL hog as per the M4. 

The standard M2 is offered with the optional ‘M Race Track Package’ which includes carbon fibre seats and a carbon roof - something we expect will be standard on the CS. 

More information on BMW’s hardcore M2 should be revealed soon, but for now BMW M’s got its hands busy with the new forthcoming M5 PHEV alongside its plans for an all-electric replacement for the M3

Times are busy for BMW M, but before it turns its hands to widespread electrification, there’s still a few pure combustion superstars to come. 

Click here for our list of the best performance cars on sale right now...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Top 10 best sports cars 2024
Best sports cars 2023 - header
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best sports cars 2024

From the Alpine A110 to the McLaren 720S, these are our 10 favourite sports cars on today’s market
2 Jan 2024
Top 10 best performance cars to buy 2024
Best performance cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best performance cars to buy 2024

Performance cars have reached new heights of speed and interaction - here’s a list of our ten favourites from the current crop
2 Jan 2024
BMW M2 vs Porsche 718 Cayman GTS: 2023 twin test review
BMW M2 and Porsche 718 Cayman GTS - front tracking
Car group tests

BMW M2 vs Porsche 718 Cayman GTS: 2023 twin test review

We’ve been impressed by the BMW M2 so far, but how does it fare against the performance-focused Porsche 718 Cayman GTS?
5 Aug 2023
Performance Car of the Year 2023: BMW M2
BMW M2 - Performance Car of the Year 2023
Awards

Performance Car of the Year 2023: BMW M2

The BMW M2 is the 2023 Auto Express Performance Car of the Year, with the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica and Porsche 911 GT3 RS commended
5 Jul 2023

Most Popular

“Why would any retailer sell a new car at cost price?”
Opinion - Nissan dealer
Opinion

“Why would any retailer sell a new car at cost price?”

Mike Rutherford wonders if we really need ‘cars at cost’ schemes when they lack financial transparency
10 Mar 2024
M25 closure: traffic chaos predicted with motorway to shut this weekend
M25 diversion route: March 15 2024
News

M25 closure: traffic chaos predicted with motorway to shut this weekend

Drivers are warned to steer clear of nearby routes and not to use sat-nav during the weekend M25 closure between junctions 10 and 11 starting 15 March…
11 Mar 2024
Exclusive: Some Chinese cars ‘almost uninsurable’ as parts and repair support falters
BYD Seal - front cornering
News

Exclusive: Some Chinese cars ‘almost uninsurable’ as parts and repair support falters

Parts shortages and a lack of technical support are giving insurance underwriters the jitters when it comes to the new wave of Chinese cars hitting th…
8 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content